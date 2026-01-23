HGTV's Cheap A$$ Beach Houses' 'Secret' Love Island Connection Explained

HGTV just kicked off "Cheap A$$ Beach Houses," a series featuring affordable beachfront properties. Plenty of reality TV fans have already heard the show's narrator, even if they don't realize it at first. Matthew Hoffman provided the voiceovers for the first three seasons of "Love Island USA" before the U.K. version of the dating competition's narrator Iain Stirling took over from Season 4 onward.

Hoffman's modifies his vocal delivery for the new HGTV series to fit the vibe of the project.

"The 'Cheap A$$ Beach House' voice is a little more... it's a send-up, it's a tribute to home shows... very sweet and present," he told Extra. "We are trying to, humorously, show the viewer what an affordable piece of paradise looks like, and we are following these unbelievable couples and families as they buy their cheap-ass beach house."

He continued, "I grew up with HGTV, so narrating this show is kind of like the equivalent of someone narrating the Super Bowl."

The first season of "Cheap A$$ Beach Houses" is airing now on HGTV.