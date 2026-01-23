SCAD TVfest Sets 2026 Lineup With Stars From Scrubs, The Pitt, Abbott Elementary, And More

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) has announced the 2026 lineup for SCAD TVfest, which includes appearances from cast members of "The Pitt," "Scrubs," "Abbott Elementary," and more.

The 14th annual festival, which recognizes excellence across the evolving TV landscape, will take place February 4-6 in Midtown Atlanta's SCADshow theater. (Passes and tickets are currently on sale on the SCAD TVfest website.)

Among the notable guests attending this year's festival are "The Pitt" cast members Amielynn Abellera (Perlah Alawi), Brandon Mendez Homer (Donnie Donahue), Laetitia Hollard (Emma Nolan), and writer Cynthia Adarkwa; "Survivor" host Jeff Probst, who will be delivering a first look at Season 50; "Abbott Elementary" creator/showrunner Quinta Brunson with cast member Sheryl Lee Ralph; and "Scrubs" actors/executive producers Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke.

The following guests are also slated to attend the 2026 SCAD TVfest:

"56 Days" with actors Dove Cameron, Avan Jogia, Karla Souza, and Dorian Missick

with actors Dove Cameron, Avan Jogia, Karla Souza, and Dorian Missick "Best Medicine" with actors Josh Charles and Josh Segarra, executive producer/showrunner Liz Tuccillo, and executive producer Rodney Ferrell

with actors Josh Charles and Josh Segarra, executive producer/showrunner Liz Tuccillo, and executive producer Rodney Ferrell "Bridgerton" with actors Adjoa Andoh and Golda Rosheuvel

with actors Adjoa Andoh and Golda Rosheuvel "Cross" with showrunner Ben Watkins and cast members Aldis Hodge, Alona Tal, Jeanine Mason, Matthew Lillard, Wes Chatham, and Samantha Walkes

with showrunner Ben Watkins and cast members Aldis Hodge, Alona Tal, Jeanine Mason, Matthew Lillard, Wes Chatham, and Samantha Walkes "Deli Boys" with actors Saagar Shaikh and Asif Ali, and showrunner Michelle Nader

with actors Saagar Shaikh and Asif Ali, and showrunner Michelle Nader "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" with showrunners Robert Carlock and Sam Means, and actors Jalyn Hall and Precious Way

with showrunners Robert Carlock and Sam Means, and actors Jalyn Hall and Precious Way "For All Mankind" with executive producers/creators/showrunners Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, and actors Toby Kebbell, Coral Peña, and Sean Kaufman

with executive producers/creators/showrunners Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, and actors Toby Kebbell, Coral Peña, and Sean Kaufman "Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal" with creator Genndy Tartakovsky

with creator Genndy Tartakovsky "The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Big Game" with hosts Andrew Rannells and Casey Wilson

with hosts Andrew Rannells and Casey Wilson "Hal & Harper" with actor Lili Reinhart

with actor Lili Reinhart " The Comeback" showrunner Michael Patrick King

showrunner Michael Patrick King "Landman" actor Ali Larter

actor Ali Larter "Neighbors" with creators Harrison Fishman and Dylan Redford

with creators Harrison Fishman and Dylan Redford " Rick and Morty" with executive producer Dan Harmon, showrunner Scott Marder, director Jacob Hair, and voice actors Harry Belden, Ian Cardoni, Sarah Chalke, and Spencer Grammer

with executive producer Dan Harmon, showrunner Scott Marder, director Jacob Hair, and voice actors Harry Belden, Ian Cardoni, Sarah Chalke, and Spencer Grammer "Tell Me Lies" with actor Jackson White

Are you interested in going to SCAD TVfest? Have you attended in the past? Hit the comments and let us know!