Kevin Hart Ruined His Saturday Night Live Audition With One Bad Impression
Kevin Hart is a massive comedian in Hollywood with numerous series in development. That kind of success is elusive in an industry in constant flux. And Hart never got to be a "Saturday Night Live" regular.
Some fans might ask why "Saturday Night Live" is such a big deal. But for a lot of comedians, it's been a personal goal to stand on that stage. Many funny people try out and never join the ranks of comedy royalty.
Hart is one who didn't make the cut. The comedian has told the story of his audition numerous times. Years ago, Hart sat down with Conan O'Brien and walked the audience through that day.
O'Brien wondered how a man who reached such great heights in comedy could have been shown the door during a "Saturday Night Live" audition. Well, Hart did an impression, which can always end up going a bit sideways if you're not dialed in enough.
Hysterically, that wasn't the problem for Hart because his impression was pretty darn good, judging by the "Conan" video. The main issue was that no one could tell who he was supposed to be impersonating. This is rough to live through, but at least the veteran comedian can laugh about it now!
To let Hart explain, "I did an impression of Avery Johnson. ... I did an impression of a person that nobody knew ... [Lorne Michaels] didn't say he didn't know who that was, but I could tell he definitely didn't know."
Kevin Hart failed his Saturday Night Live audition by doing an obscure NBA player impression
Hart's pick was truly a bit niche. Lorne Michaels didn't know who Avery Johnson was, and most other people wouldn't have either. (Apologies to NBA superfans from the 1990s NBC days.)
Avery Johnson was a backup point guard for the San Antonio Spurs. He won an NBA championship in 1999 alongside NBA Hall of Famer Tim Duncan and later became a successful basketball coach — a great player, but far from a household name. Johnson's thick Southern drawl is inherently distinct. But if you don't know the backstory, the impression would easily fall flat.
To Hart's credit, he completely gets why Michaels wasn't blown away by such a niche reference. There's also the very human reaction to doing a bit that you think is hilarious, but no one in the room is laughing or really acknowledging your work. Sometimes, things just aren't for every audience. (Sad to think nobody in that room was a big fan of TNT's "Inside the NBA.")
Despite that bump in the road, Kevin Hart would go on to host "Saturday Night Live" later down the line. That had to feel like a big consolation prize for him. With real talent, there's only so long they can keep you away before an opportunity presents himself. And to be fair, he's developed some better impressions in the meantime.