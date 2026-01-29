Kevin Hart Ruined His Saturday Night Live Audition With One Bad Impression

Kevin Hart is a massive comedian in Hollywood with numerous series in development. That kind of success is elusive in an industry in constant flux. And Hart never got to be a "Saturday Night Live" regular.

Some fans might ask why "Saturday Night Live" is such a big deal. But for a lot of comedians, it's been a personal goal to stand on that stage. Many funny people try out and never join the ranks of comedy royalty.

Hart is one who didn't make the cut. The comedian has told the story of his audition numerous times. Years ago, Hart sat down with Conan O'Brien and walked the audience through that day.

O'Brien wondered how a man who reached such great heights in comedy could have been shown the door during a "Saturday Night Live" audition. Well, Hart did an impression, which can always end up going a bit sideways if you're not dialed in enough.

Hysterically, that wasn't the problem for Hart because his impression was pretty darn good, judging by the "Conan" video. The main issue was that no one could tell who he was supposed to be impersonating. This is rough to live through, but at least the veteran comedian can laugh about it now!

To let Hart explain, "I did an impression of Avery Johnson. ... I did an impression of a person that nobody knew ... [Lorne Michaels] didn't say he didn't know who that was, but I could tell he definitely didn't know."