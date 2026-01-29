The Halle Berry & Steven Spielberg Sci-Fi Series You Need To Check Out On Netflix
Netflix has no shortage of great sci-fi series for you to watch. Titles like "Dark," "3 Body Problem," "Orphan Black," and "Black Mirror" are all favorites on the streaming service. But there is also one Halle Berry and Steven Spielberg project that you should check out on Netflix.
You should scroll on over to Netflix's "Extant" and buckle up. This one definitely deserves your attention!
CBS was the original broadcast home of "Extant." It was massive for Halle Berry to be doing television. Steven Spielberg was an executive producer, and anticipation was high. But things wouldn't end so well.
Berry played astronaut Molly Woods on "Extant." In the series premiere, her spacewoman returns from a dangerous 13-month mission aboard the Seraphim space station. That all sounds normal until she discovers an impossible personal surprise development.
There are different factions trying to gain access or obscure information, artifacts that hang in limbo, and even more intrigue. To her credit, Berry's performance compliments the material well. She's an absolute ace at "woman in distress" roles. (See "The Call" and "Kidnap" for more of this Academy Award winner's thriller material.)
It isn't just Berry in "Extant," though. There's also Jeffery Dean Morgan, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Pierce Gagnon in here as well. Twenty-six episodes are nothing to sneeze at, either. In an era when you can start and end a new show in six episodes flat, that's a welcome sight to see before you hit play.
Halle Berry's sci-fi series Extant is an interesting watch on Netflix
Taking the plunge with a show like "Extant" is tricky. Netflix viewers have largely accepted Berry's sci-fi series. It helps that there are two full seasons of "Extant" inside of that massive library.
The biggest draw is Berry. She's an absolute delight. "Extant" is one of many sci-fi shows on the platform. But the benefit of being longer than some Netflix originals can't be ignored.
"Extant" making a few waves on streaming ratings lists reflects a move toward broadcast shows now. "Suits" and "The Office" continue to attract viewership. It's really interesting to see because there's literally never been more variety available at people's fingertips.
Oftentimes, science fiction can feel a bit hard to grasp. These shows take place in the far reaches of space or with actors in tons of prosthetics. That's not really a concern for "Extant." It's just another benefit of the era this show was produced in, when contrasted with more modern fare.
Viewers end up voting with their eyeballs. Programs like "Extant" might reemerge if people keep the numbers up. Maybe there could be some more sci-fi magic for Berry all these years later?
At any rate, if you're looking for something fun to stream this week, "Extant" should be on your radar. Most everyone likes a little science fiction story, and the couch is always calling in our time of need.