Quotes Of The Week: Industry, Chicago Med, Landman, Traitors, And More
While you brace yourself for this weekend's winter storm, why not hunker down with a delightful scroll through TVLine's latest Quotes of the Week?
In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "The Traitors," "Landman," "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins," "Chicago Fire," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," and "Best Medicine."
Also featured in this week's roundup: "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" delivers a vocabulary lesson, "Chicago Fire" offers an alternative to playing hard to get, and "Industry" lays down the law.
Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, Kimberly Roots, Ryan Schwartz, and Andy Swift)
BEST MEDICINE
"You'll be like the sister I never ate."
Elaine (Cree), upon learning she absorbed her twin in the womb, gets emotional when Louisa offers her a spare bedroom
INDUSTRY
"If you ever put me through that again, I am the one that will kill you."
Yasmin (Marisa Abela) lays down the law with Henry (Kit Harington) after his hellacious bout of depression and drug abuse
RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE
"You came out looking like Cher... but walking like Sonny."
Guest judge Law Roach had the perfect read of Discord Addams' unique runway strut
LANDMAN
"It's like I'm looking in a mirror, except I'm skinny, and I wear a hat!"
Gallino (Andy Garcia) celebrates the commonalities — wardrobe choices not withstanding — that he sees in himself and Tommy
THE FALL AND RISE OF REGGIE DINKINS
"Reggie, you know what the word 'documentary' means, right?"
"Well, I assume it's from the Latin word 'documentum,' meaning 'lesson or instruction.' I took Latin in college because I thought it would help me meet Dominican chicks."
Reggie (Tracy Morgan) shows off his surprising language skills to Arthur (Daniel Radcliffe)
A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS
"It's like a knight, but... sadder."
Red (Rowan Robinson) succinctly defines the term "hedge knight" in front of a dejected Dunk
THE TRAITORS
"I'll take us both down just to get you out."
"Go for it, Colton. Be my guest. You want to see a Housewife? I'll come out."
Colton Underwood continues to jab Lisa Rinna, a Bravolebrity he (correctly) thinks is a traitor — game on!
HIGH POTENTIAL
"I left my phone in the car, give me yours."
"Uh, the last time I let you borrow my phone—"
"—I changed your ringtone to 'Baby Got Back.' And I haven't heard the end of it. Just give me your phone, this is work-related."
"...it wasn't funny."
Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) may not appreciate Morgan's (Kaitlin Olson)commitment to causing chaos, but we sure do
CHICAGO MED
"I'm in a somewhat complicated situation. Too complicated, I thought, to date. But I'll let you be the judge."
"I thought you said you were single?"
"I am."
"Are you gay?"
"No."
"Celibate?"
"Definitely not."
"OK, well, I'm OK with complicated."
Archer's mysterious state of complexity passes Kingston's pre-date survey
CHICAGO FIRE
"Does someone have somewhere to be? Maybe with a hot doc?"
"Maybe."
"Well, what happened to playing hard to get?"
"Eh, I changed my mind on that one real quick. I figured I'd try really easy to get instead."
Novak (Jocelyn Hudon) just can't help herself when it comes to "Med" doctor John Frost
PONIES (Episode 5)
"It's the color of s**t."
"Yeah, well, Vera's options were kind of limited. She didn't exactly get to shop at Casual Corner."
"No wonder she killed herself."
"She didn't kill herself. It was an accident."
"Doesn't mean she didn't pray for it."
Manya (Harriet Walter) doesn't mind the high-stakes danger of pretending to be Vera; she does, however, mind the woman's very brown wardrobe
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!
"Trump also invited the pope to join the Board of Peace. That's right. The Vatican said the pope received the offer, but it is 'something that requires a bit of time for consideration before giving a response,' which is a polite way of saying they're waiting for the pope to stop laughing. I mean, the white smoke coming out of the Vatican was the pope ripping a bong hit after getting this letter from Trump. I mean, seriously — there is a better chance the pope joins Tinder this year than the Board of Peace."