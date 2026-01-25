Quotes Of The Week: Industry, Chicago Med, Landman, Traitors, And More

While you brace yourself for this weekend's winter storm, why not hunker down with a delightful scroll through TVLine's latest Quotes of the Week?

In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "The Traitors," "Landman," "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins," "Chicago Fire," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," and "Best Medicine."

Also featured in this week's roundup: "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" delivers a vocabulary lesson, "Chicago Fire" offers an alternative to playing hard to get, and "Industry" lays down the law.

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, Kimberly Roots, Ryan Schwartz, and Andy Swift)