TVLine's Performer Of The Week: Kit Harington

THE PERFORMER | Kit Harington

THE SHOW | "Industry"

THE EPISODE | "The Commander and the Grey Lady" (January 18, 2026)

THE PERFORMANCE | During Sunday's hour, decades of Henry Muck's depression, drug use, and childhood trauma all came to a head, colliding with a magnificent bang that nearly ended in tragedy.

From the jump, the character's listlessness and apathy were on full display, despite Yasmin's attempts to snap him out of his funk. But even before his character's horrific backstory was revealed, Kit Harington exhibited a brew of defeated emotions as Uncle Alexander called him out for "callous" behavior. After being harshly chastised, the encounter erupted in anger when unc brought up the "unimaginable horror" Henry witnessed as a child. Harington's gaze and body stiffened, as he raised his shotgun and pointed it to his uncle's chest. "Normal people don't feel like this!" he exclaimed, deep pain painted all over his face.

Things worsened before they got better, but Harington, the pro that he is, was up for the challenge. On the eve of Henry's 40th birthday — the same age his father was when he died — Henry oscillated between rage and depression with a heartbreaking display. After fighting with Yas, the actor swayed from melancholy to anger as his wife unleashed, leaving him with a need to further disassociate with LSD ahead of showing face at his very formal dinner party. As expected, the event descended into utter madness. The actor's chaotic showing was gutting to watch, yet we couldn't pull away from its energy, spark, and the horrific events that unfolded afterward.

And yet, Henry still hadn't hit rock bottom. After abandoning his guests to crawl the pubs with a drinking buddy, we finally learned the gory details behind his pain. As a boy, he laid witness to his father's suicide. And his drinking buddy? His father's ghost. By the time he returned home and attempted to take his own life, we (and he) were put through the wringer. After waking up and narrowly escaping death, we felt the emotional whiplash when he realized he wanted to live.

Harington could not have possibly been presented with heavier material to work with, but with such a competent actor in the driver's seat, he helped deliver what will surely go down as one of the year's best episodes. (Yeah, we know it's only January — still stands!) Will Henry's journey improve, or will he crumble once he gets into bed with Tender exec Whitney Halberstram? Who knows? Either way, we can't wait to see where Harington takes his role next.

Which performance(s) knocked your socks off this week? Tell us in the comments!