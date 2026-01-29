Grey's Anatomy Worked Hard To Make Sure Its Doctors Looked Real, 'Rough And Ready'

The cast and crew of "Grey's Anatomy" have worked overtime to make sure the doctors inside their world seem real. Back in 2005, when Shonda Rhimes had the idea for the long-running medical drama, she wanted things to look a little different than what audiences may have come to expect from hospital stories on broadcast TV.

As costume designer Mimi Melgaard told Entertainment Weekly, "I wanted the character and the story to come out. I don't want someone to go, like, 'What coat is that?' Or, 'Ooh, that's a cool bag.' We never wanted that, so we kind of developed this Seattle look, which was a muted color palette. Also, when the show started, my intention was to have the clothes really subtle. I kept thinking that the show was going to go into syndication, so I wanted the clothes to look timeless."

The result was that when the show first started, the doctors at Seattle Grace Hospital looked like they had been through the wringer, with "Grey's Anatomy" pilot director Peter Horton even suggesting that the cast wear no makeup. Makeup director Normal Leavitt explained, "Peter Horton wanted everybody to look, like, rough and ready, to try to keep them looking real. They're medical people just taking care of stuff, without makeup. I don't think Shonda or [her producing partner] Betsy Beers particularly liked that."