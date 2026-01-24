Casting News: Smallville Reunion On Tracker, Heated Rivalry Stars' Olympics Role, And More

"Tracker" has tracked down a fellow "Smallville" alum to join Justin Hartley.

Erica Durance is set to guest-star in an upcoming episode, according to Matt Mitovich's Inside Line. She'll appear in the March 22 episode as Laura, a stuntwoman who brings in Hartley's expert tracker Colton Shaw when her boyfriend disappears from a film set.

Durance played Lois Lane on The WB's Superman prequel "Smallville," making her debut in Season 4 and remaining a cast member through the tenth and final season. (Her other TV credits include "Saving Hope," "Supergirl," and "Murder in a Small Town.") Hartley also appeared on "Smallville," joining the series in Season 6 as Oliver Queen, aka Green Arrow.

And speaking of "Arrow": David Ramsey, who played John Diggle on The CW's "Arrow," will also guest-star in Durance's episode of "Tracker" as Baxter, Laura's stuntman boyfriend. His other TV credits include "Blue Bloods," "Dexter," and "Bel-Air."