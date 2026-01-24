Casting News: Smallville Reunion On Tracker, Heated Rivalry Stars' Olympics Role, And More
"Tracker" has tracked down a fellow "Smallville" alum to join Justin Hartley.
Erica Durance is set to guest-star in an upcoming episode, according to Matt Mitovich's Inside Line. She'll appear in the March 22 episode as Laura, a stuntwoman who brings in Hartley's expert tracker Colton Shaw when her boyfriend disappears from a film set.
Durance played Lois Lane on The WB's Superman prequel "Smallville," making her debut in Season 4 and remaining a cast member through the tenth and final season. (Her other TV credits include "Saving Hope," "Supergirl," and "Murder in a Small Town.") Hartley also appeared on "Smallville," joining the series in Season 6 as Oliver Queen, aka Green Arrow.
And speaking of "Arrow": David Ramsey, who played John Diggle on The CW's "Arrow," will also guest-star in Durance's episode of "Tracker" as Baxter, Laura's stuntman boyfriend. His other TV credits include "Blue Bloods," "Dexter," and "Bel-Air."
In other casting news...
* "Heated Rivalry" stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams have been selected as official torchbearers during the Olympic Torch Relay that leads up to next month's Winter Olympics in Milan, according to Variety.
* "Ballard" has added Rosanna Arquette ("Ray Donovan") to its Season 2 cast in a recurring role, Deadline reports. She'll play Jenny Ballard, the estranged mother of Maggie Q's Renée Ballard.
* Prime Video's upcoming "Barbershop" series has added eight guest stars, per Variety: Zack Fox ("Abbott Elementary"), Ego Nwodim ("Saturday Night Live"), Diallo Riddle ("South Side"), Ziwe ("Ziwe"), Tituss Burgess ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), Comedian CP ("How to Die Alone"), Devon Walker ("Saturday Night Live"), and Belmont Cameli ("Saved by the Bell").
* Sadie Stanley ("Cruel Summer") has joined the cast of the upcoming Netflix drama "Poser" as a series regular, according to Deadline. She'll play Emmy, "a deeply empathetic, unassuming beauty who lives under the radar, but yearns for more and covets her long-lost best friend who lives down the street."