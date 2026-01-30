The Marvel Actor Who Almost Played Empire's Lucious Lyon Before Terrence Howard

During the mid-2010s, one of the most dramatic shows on broadcast television was Fox's "Empire." Television audiences in 2015 didn't know what hit them when Terrence Howard's Lucious Lyon and Taraji P. Henson's Cookie Lyon arrived on the scene. Urban drama fans still look back on those early seasons fondly. But things could have gone very differently for "Empire" if the original actor slated to play Lucious had followed through. At one point, Wesley Snipes was targeted for the lead role, with Terrence Howard stepping in after that deal fell through. It's a wild timeline to consider, but apparently, it was closer to happening than anyone would guess from the outside looking in.

Lee Daniels, the creator and executive producer of "Empire," told E! News that the casting pivot stemmed from Henson strongly advocating for Howard. She advocated for the actor following his breakout performance in the Academy Award-winning "Hustle & Flow." "Taraji [Henson] says, 'I really want to do this role with Terrence Howard,' and I was like, 'You ain't got the job yet,'" Daniels said in 2015 at the Winter Television Critics Association press tour. "And then, I was like, 'Danny [Strong], that's Cookie!'"

Henson wasn't done yet and continued to push for Howard behind the scenes. The actress explained, "I was like, 'Lee, this is an incredible project. I think Cookie is amazing. I would love to play her. If you can get Terrence, I'm all about it. If not, good luck with the project!" That's the kind of confidence that made Taraji P. Henson the perfect person to bring Cookie to life. It's easy to imagine how stressful it must have been for Daniels and his team heading into a big show like "Empire." Everything hinged on whether the casting decision worked.