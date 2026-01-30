The NCIS Actor You Didn't Know Shared A Family Tie With George Clooney

George Clooney is probably one of the best-known names in Hollywood, but he's not the only successful actor in the family. As many fans already know, Clooney is the nephew of Rosemary Clooney, who appeared opposite Bing Crosby in 1954's "White Christmas." Rosemary Clooney was also a prolific singer, releasing several hits throughout the 1950s. What many fans may not realize, however, is that they have likely already seen performances from other members of this famous family.

Rosemary Clooney was the sister of George Clooney's father, Nick Clooney, and she was married twice to another big-screen star, José Ferrer. Ferrer was known for his roles in classic movies such as "Cyrano de Bergerac" and "The Caine Mutiny," and in his later years appeared in David Lynch's "Dune." Together, Rosemary Clooney and José Ferrer had five children. Their son, Miguel Ferrer, would follow his parents into the world of acting.

Miguel Ferrer, who passed away in 2017, appeared in numerous film and television roles throughout his career. His first major role was in 1987's "RoboCop," before he appeared in movies such as the Charlie Sheen comedy "Hot Shots! Part Deux" and Marvel Studios' "Iron Man 3." On television, one of his best-known roles was Owen Granger on "NCIS: Los Angeles," which he played from 2012 until shortly before his death.