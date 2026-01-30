Tom Hanks Was Convinced His Career Was Going To Be Killed By Tom Selleck's Magnum P.I.

Long before Tom Hanks won Oscars, he starred in an underrated sitcom called "Bosom Buddies." The short-lived series, which saw Hanks play a man who dressed in drag to live in an affordable women's apartment building, ran for two seasons on ABC before being canceled. It also aired opposite Tom Selleck's "Magnum, P.I.," a head-to-head that had Hanks fearing for his show's future.

"We are on ABC, Thursday nights, 8.30 after 'Mork and Mindy,'" Hanks recalled in an interview with SiriusXM. "We were on TV already for about four weeks, and then this thing comes on CBS, Thursday nights at 8 o'clock, about a good-looking cop with a mustache, driving a Ferrari and flying a helicopter in Hawai'i." Hanks recalled the buzz for "Magnum, P.I." at the time — even before a single episode had aired. He noted that it even landed on the cover of TV Guide, a coveted achievement for publicists in the 1980s. "Peter [Scolari] and I just looked at each other... We are toast," Hanks said of their reaction to the hype surrounding "Magnum, P.I."

Ultimately, "Magnum, P.I." proved far more successful than "Bosom Buddies." The Selleck-starring series ran for eight seasons and is now regarded as one of the defining shows of the 1980s. However, "Bosom Buddies'" short run at least helped pave the way for Hanks' future success. Still, the actor felt "Bosom Buddies" was in trouble from the start.