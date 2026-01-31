What To Watch This Week: 40+ Premieres, Finales, And More

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 1

📺 "Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing" (Netflix, three-episode binge)

The docuseries follows the world's best ice dance pairs — Madison Chock and Evan Bates, Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, and Guillaume Cizeron and Laurence Fournier Beaudry — as they compete head-to-head on the road to the Winter Olympics.

📺 "The Great American Baking Show: Big Celebrity Game" special (The Roku Channel)

NFL Hall of Famer Antonio Gates, Super Bowl MVP Von Miller, three-time Super Bowl champ Julian Edelman, and sports analyst Mina Kimes whisk, bake, and decorate their way to glory.

📺 "The Night Manager" Season 2 finale (Prime Video)

🏈 12 p.m. NFL Pro Bowl Games (ESPN)

🏀 7 p.m. "Sunday Night Basketball" begins (NBC)

🎵 8 p.m. The 68th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS, hosted by Trevor Noah)

📺 8 p.m. "The Real Housewives of Potomac" Season 10 finale (Bravo)

📺 9 p.m. "Rise of the 49ers" (AMC, two-episode premiere)

The two-part docuseries explores the dramatic and iconic run of the San Francisco 49ers during the '80s and early '90s.

📺 9 p.m. "Vanished" (MGM+)

The four-part limited series stars Kaley Cuoco as a woman whose trip to Paris takes a dark turn when her boyfriend (Sam Claflin) disappears aboard a train, plunging her into intrigue and danger.

📺 9 p.m. "Worst Cooks in America" Season 30 finale (Food Network)

📺 10 p.m. "Sister Wives" Season 20 finale (TLC)

🎥 "Old Guy" (Paramount+)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 2

📺 8 p.m. "Below Deck Down Under" Season 4 (Bravo)

📺 8 p.m. "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" Season 7 finale (TLC)

📺 8 p.m. "Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Hall of Fame Countdown" special (CBS, hosted by Nate Burleson and Daniela Ruah)

📺 9 p.m. "Rise of the 49ers" docuseries finale (AMC, two episodes)

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 3

📺 "Father Brown" Season 13 (BritBox)

📺 "Wolf" Season 1 finale (AMC+ & Shudder)

📺 8 p.m. MLK, Jr Beloved Community Awards (BET)

🏈 8 p.m. 2026 Pro Bowl Games (ESPN)

📺 8 p.m. "Summer House" Season 10 (Bravo)

📺 9 p.m. "Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History" (PBS)

From Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. comes a four-part docuseries exploring the complex relationship between Black Americans and Jewish Americans — forged in shared struggle, tested by division, and representing a uniquely American experience.

📺 9 p.m. "Pole to Pole With Will Smith" docuseries finale (NatGeo)

📺 10 p.m. "The Turpins: A New House of Horror" (ABC)

The Diane Sawyer special revisits the Turpin family case, in which 13 siblings were rescued from years of horrific abuse in 2018, and features three family members speaking publicly for the first time.

🤣 "Mo Gilligan: In the Moment" (Netflix comedy special)

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 4

📺 "Fallout" Season 2 finale (Prime Video)

📺 "Is It Cake? Valentines" special (Netflix)

📺 8 p.m. "House of Payne" returns (BET)

📺 8 p.m. "Shifting Gears" Season 2 finale (ABC)

📺 8 p.m. "Ugliest House in America" Season 7 finale (HGTV)

📺 8:30 p.m. "Assisted Living" returns (BET)

📺 9 p.m. "The Muppet Show" (ABC & Disney+, one-hour special)

Music, comedy, and a whole lot of chaos are bound to ensue when The Muppets once again take the stage of the original Muppet Theatre with their very special guest, Sabrina Carpenter.

📺 10 p.m. "The Coach Vick Experience" (BET)

The docuseries follows Michael Vick as he returns home to Virginia for the biggest challenge of his life — stepping in as a first-time head coach tasked with reigniting Norfolk State's struggling football program.

🎥 "Relationship Goals" (Prime Video movie)

When an ambitious TV producer (Kelly Rowland) sets her sights on becoming the first woman to run New York's top morning show, she finds herself competing with her ex (Method Man) whose supposed transformation — and lingering chemistry — threaten to upend both her career goals and her resolve.

🤣 "Chris Spencer: GOAT Adjacent" (Hulu comedy special)

🤣 "Jackie Fabulous: You Can Leave" (Hulu comedy special)

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 5

📺 "Field Generals: History of the Black Quarterback" (Peacock, four-episode binge)

The docuseries examines the stories of trailblazing and pioneering quarterbacks who transformed the game — from the AFL-NFL merger through the turn of the century.

📺 "Grace" Season 5 (BritBox)

📺 "The Lincoln Lawyer" Season 4 (Netflix, 10-episode binge)

📺 "Shetland" Season 10 finale (BritBox)

📺 "Trainer Games" Season 1 finale (Prime Video)

🏈 9 p.m. NFL Honors (NBC & NFL Network, hosted by Jon Hamm)

🎥 "Ella McCay" (Hulu)

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 6

🥇 2 p.m. Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony (NBC)

📺 9 p.m. "Spartacus: House of Ashur" Season 1 finale (Starz)

🎥 "Boys Go to Jupiter" (HBO Max)

🎥 "Finding Harmony: A King's Vision" (Prime Video documentary)

Kate Winslet narrates this telling of His Majesty The King's lifelong commitment to the philosophy of Harmony and the environment, urging viewers to protect our planet and create a more sustainable future for the next generation.

🎥 "Queen of Chess" (Netflix documentary)

The film chronicles 12-year-old Hungarian prodigy Judit Polgár's rise in the male-dominated world of international chess.

🎥 "Splitsville" (Hulu)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 7

📺 "Engineering Europe" (Disney+, six-episode binge)

Filmed across six great nations, the docuseries explores record-breaking construction projects, innovative machines and vehicles, and ingenious design.