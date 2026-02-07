What To Watch This Week: 20+ Premieres, Finales, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
What follows is a look at the week ahead — a roundup of premieres and finales, published every Saturday afternoon, designed to help you plan your viewing for the next seven days.
If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!
What to Watch the Week of February 8
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 8
📺 "The 'Burbs" (Peacock, eight-episode binge)
Inspired by the 1989 horror-comedy, the series stars Keke Palmer and Jack Whitehall as a couple who relocate to the husband's childhood home, where a new neighbor brings old cul-de-sac secrets to light.
🐱 12 p.m. Great American Rescue Bowl (Great American Family)
The two-hour event celebrates the MVPs of the animal world: rescue pets and the heroes who give them a second chance.
🏀 12:30 p.m. "NBA Sunday Showcase" Season 11 (ABC)
🐶 2 p.m. Puppy Bowl XXII (Animal Planet, Discovery, Discovery+, HBO Max, TBS & truTV)
This year's three-hour sports spectacular includes a record-breaking 150 dogs from 72 shelters across the United States, Puerto Rico and the British Virgin Islands and will feature heartwarming adoption stories and show-stopping match-ups.
🏈 6 p.m. Super Bowl LX — Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots (NBC)
📺 10 p.m. "The Hillside Strangler" docuseries finale (MGM+)
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 9
📺 8 p.m. "90 Day: The Last Resort" Season 3 (TLC)
🎥 "Matter of Time" (Netflix documentary)
Eddie Vedder's soul-stirring Seattle benefit concert fuels this film about the race to cure the rare genetic disorder epidermolysis bullosa.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 10
📺 "The Artful Dodger" Season 2 (Hulu, eight-episode binge)
🎥 "Chef's Kiss" (The Roku Channel movie)
A driven American marketing executive (Adrienne Bailon-Houghton) travels to Tuscany to revitalize a struggling pasta sauce brand and falls for a chef (Tim Robards).
🤣 "Katt Williams: The Last Report" (Netflix comedy special)
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 11
📺 "Cross" Season 2 (Prime Video, three-episode premiere)
📺 "Love Is Blind" Season 10 (Netflix)
📺 "Riot Women" Season 1 finale (BritBox)
📺 9 p.m. "The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story" (Hulu, three-episode binge)
The docuseries examines the murder of Idaho teen Cassie Stoddart, retracing her final hours as investigators focus on the classmates who last saw her alive — until a shocking hidden videotape reframes the case and raises the unthinkable question of whether two 16-year-olds committed the brutal crime.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 12
📺 "Can You Keep a Secret?" (Paramount+, six-episode binge)
The British comedy follows a domineering granny (played by Dawn French) who fakes her husband's death for the insurance money — only for her family to discover that the biggest threat isn't the law, but her.
📺 "How to Get to Heaven From Belfast" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
From the wild imagination of Lisa McGee ("Derry Girls") comes a not-so-wee mystery series about three best pals who investigate the mysterious death of a former school mate.
📺 "Soul Power: The Legend of the American Basketball Association" (Prime Video, four-episode binge)
The docuseries charts the rise and fall of the ABA — a league that defined one of America's most turbulent eras and shaped the NBA as we know it today.
📺 9 p.m. "Love Story" (FX, three-episode premiere)
The first season of Ryan Murphy's anthology focuses on the ill-fated romance between John F. Kennedy Jr. (Paul Kelly) and Carolyn Bessette (Sarah Pidgeon).
🎥 "Predator: Badlands" (Hulu)
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 13
📺 "Cold Water" series finale (Paramount+)
📺 "Incas: The Rise and Fall" (Hulu, six-episode binge)
From monumental cities and vast empires stretching across the Andes to dazzling treasures that inspired legends, the docuseries explores how Incas conquered millions and reshaped South America.
📺 "Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix" (Prime Video, six-episode binge)
The docuseries follows Nelson as she embarks on the most transformative journey yet — motherhood.
📺 9 p.m. "Neighbors" (HBO)
Each episode spotlights a new neighborly feud, as filmmakers Harrison Fishman and Dylan Redford crisscross the country to capture an intimate, unfiltered portrait of everyday American conflicts.
🎥 "Eternity" (Apple TV)
🎥 "Tyler Perry's Joe's College Road Trip" (Netflix movie)
In an effort to teach him about the real world, Joe takes B.J. on a cross-country college road trip where tensions get high but life-changing lessons are learned.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 14
🏀 5 p.m. NBA All-Star Weekend (ABC)