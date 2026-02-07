What To Watch This Week: 20+ Premieres, Finales, And More

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 8

📺 "The 'Burbs" (Peacock, eight-episode binge)

Inspired by the 1989 horror-comedy, the series stars Keke Palmer and Jack Whitehall as a couple who relocate to the husband's childhood home, where a new neighbor brings old cul-de-sac secrets to light.

🐱 12 p.m. Great American Rescue Bowl (Great American Family)

The two-hour event celebrates the MVPs of the animal world: rescue pets and the heroes who give them a second chance.

🏀 12:30 p.m. "NBA Sunday Showcase" Season 11 (ABC)

🐶 2 p.m. Puppy Bowl XXII (Animal Planet, Discovery, Discovery+, HBO Max, TBS & truTV)

This year's three-hour sports spectacular includes a record-breaking 150 dogs from 72 shelters across the United States, Puerto Rico and the British Virgin Islands and will feature heartwarming adoption stories and show-stopping match-ups.

🏈 6 p.m. Super Bowl LX — Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots (NBC)

📺 10 p.m. "The Hillside Strangler" docuseries finale (MGM+)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 9

📺 8 p.m. "90 Day: The Last Resort" Season 3 (TLC)

🎥 "Matter of Time" (Netflix documentary)

Eddie Vedder's soul-stirring Seattle benefit concert fuels this film about the race to cure the rare genetic disorder epidermolysis bullosa.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 10

📺 "The Artful Dodger" Season 2 (Hulu, eight-episode binge)

🎥 "Chef's Kiss" (The Roku Channel movie)

A driven American marketing executive (Adrienne Bailon-Houghton) travels to Tuscany to revitalize a struggling pasta sauce brand and falls for a chef (Tim Robards).

🤣 "Katt Williams: The Last Report" (Netflix comedy special)

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 11

📺 "Cross" Season 2 (Prime Video, three-episode premiere)

📺 "Love Is Blind" Season 10 (Netflix)

📺 "Riot Women" Season 1 finale (BritBox)

📺 9 p.m. "The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story" (Hulu, three-episode binge)

The docuseries examines the murder of Idaho teen Cassie Stoddart, retracing her final hours as investigators focus on the classmates who last saw her alive — until a shocking hidden videotape reframes the case and raises the unthinkable question of whether two 16-year-olds committed the brutal crime.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 12

📺 "Can You Keep a Secret?" (Paramount+, six-episode binge)

The British comedy follows a domineering granny (played by Dawn French) who fakes her husband's death for the insurance money — only for her family to discover that the biggest threat isn't the law, but her.

📺 "How to Get to Heaven From Belfast" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)

From the wild imagination of Lisa McGee ("Derry Girls") comes a not-so-wee mystery series about three best pals who investigate the mysterious death of a former school mate.

📺 "Soul Power: The Legend of the American Basketball Association" (Prime Video, four-episode binge)

The docuseries charts the rise and fall of the ABA — a league that defined one of America's most turbulent eras and shaped the NBA as we know it today.

📺 9 p.m. "Love Story" (FX, three-episode premiere)

The first season of Ryan Murphy's anthology focuses on the ill-fated romance between John F. Kennedy Jr. (Paul Kelly) and Carolyn Bessette (Sarah Pidgeon).

🎥 "Predator: Badlands" (Hulu)

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 13

📺 "Cold Water" series finale (Paramount+)

📺 "Incas: The Rise and Fall" (Hulu, six-episode binge)

From monumental cities and vast empires stretching across the Andes to dazzling treasures that inspired legends, the docuseries explores how Incas conquered millions and reshaped South America.

📺 "Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix" (Prime Video, six-episode binge)

The docuseries follows Nelson as she embarks on the most transformative journey yet — motherhood.

📺 9 p.m. "Neighbors" (HBO)

Each episode spotlights a new neighborly feud, as filmmakers Harrison Fishman and Dylan Redford crisscross the country to capture an intimate, unfiltered portrait of everyday American conflicts.

🎥 "Eternity" (Apple TV)

🎥 "Tyler Perry's Joe's College Road Trip" (Netflix movie)

In an effort to teach him about the real world, Joe takes B.J. on a cross-country college road trip where tensions get high but life-changing lessons are learned.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 14

🏀 5 p.m. NBA All-Star Weekend (ABC)