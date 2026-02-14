What To Watch This Week: 30 Premieres, Finales, And More

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 15

🏀 5 p.m. NBA All-Star Game (NBC)

📺 8 p.m. "American Pickers" Season 28 (History)

📺 8 p.m. "Miss Scarlet" Season 6 finale (PBS)

📺 8 p.m. "Naked & Afraid" Season 19 (Discovery)

📺 8 p.m. "The Simpsons" Season 37 finale (Fox, two episodes)

📺 8 p.m. "The Real Housewives of Potomac" Season 10 Reunion (Bravo, three-week event)

📺 8 p.m. "Tournament of Champions" Season 7 (Food Network; two-episode premiere)

📺 9 p.m. "Dark Winds" Season 4 (AMC)

📺 9 p.m. "Universal Basic Guys" returns (Fox)

📺 9:30 p.m. "Family Guy" Season 24 (Fox)

📺 10 p.m. "Bookish" Season 1 finale (PBS)

📺 11 p.m. "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" Season 13 (HBO)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 16

📺 "Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model" (Netflix, three-episode binge)

The docuseries explores the chaos in front of and behind the camera of the pop-culture juggernaut, with unprecedented access to former contestants, judges, and producers.

📺 8 p.m. "Don't Hate Your House With the Property Brothers" Season 2 finale (HGTV)

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 17

📺 "Tell Me Lies" Season 3 finale (Hulu)

🎥 "Urchin" (Hulu)

🤣 "Sommore: Chandelier Fly" (Netflix comedy special)

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

📺 "Being Gordon Ramsay" (Netflix, six-episode binge)

Follow the celebrity chef as he juggles family life, global empire, and his biggest launch yet.

📺 "56 Days" (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)

Based on Catherine Ryan Howard's novel, the thriller stars Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia as a couple whose whirlwind romance is reexamined after homicide investigators discover a body in his apartment.

📺 "Ten Pound Poms" Season 2 (BritBox, two-episode premiere)

📺 "Wild Boys: Strangers in Town" (Paramount+, two-episode binge)

In the docuseries, a mystery unfolds when two young men emerge from the forests of British Columbia claiming to have been raised entirely off the grid.

📺 9 p.m. "Cheap A$$ Beach Houses" Season 1 finale (HGTV)

📺 9 p.m. "Star Search" Season 1 finale (Netflix)

🎥 "Rental Family" (Hulu)

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 19

📺 "The Night Agent" Season 3 (Netflix, 10-episode binge)

📺 9 p.m. "Girl on the Run: The Hunt for America's Most Wanted Woman" (Hulu, three-episode binge)

The docuseries follows U.S. Marshals as they launch a nationwide manhunt after convicted double murderer Sarah Pender escapes from an Indiana maximum-security prison, racing to capture her before she disappears for good.

📺 10 p.m. "It Couldn't Happen Here" Season 3 (Sundance TV)

🎥 8 p.m. "Murder in Glitterball City" (HBO documentary)

The city of Louisville, Kentucky, known for its historic Victorian architecture and birthplace of the mirrored glitterball, proves to be an unlikely backdrop for a dark tale of murder.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 20

📺 "Dreaming Whilst Black" Season 2 (Paramount+)

📺 "The Last Thing He Told Me" Season 2 (Apple TV)

📺 "Strip Law" (Netflix, 10-episode binge)

An uptight lawyer (voiced by Adam Scott) teams with a flashy Las Vegas magician to bring some pizzazz to the city's stupidest cases in this adult animated comedy.

📺 8 p.m. "The Nowhere Man" Season 1 finale (Starz)

📺 10 p.m. "The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast" Season 2 finale (Starz)

🎥 "Dead of Winter" (HBO Max)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 21

📺 "Shoresy" Season 5 (Hulu, six-episode binge)

📺 9 p.m. "Love Island All Stars" Season 3 finale (Peacock)