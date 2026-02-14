What To Watch This Week: 30 Premieres, Finales, And More
What to Watch the Week of February 15
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 15
🏀 5 p.m. NBA All-Star Game (NBC)
📺 8 p.m. "American Pickers" Season 28 (History)
📺 8 p.m. "Miss Scarlet" Season 6 finale (PBS)
📺 8 p.m. "Naked & Afraid" Season 19 (Discovery)
📺 8 p.m. "The Simpsons" Season 37 finale (Fox, two episodes)
📺 8 p.m. "The Real Housewives of Potomac" Season 10 Reunion (Bravo, three-week event)
📺 8 p.m. "Tournament of Champions" Season 7 (Food Network; two-episode premiere)
📺 9 p.m. "Dark Winds" Season 4 (AMC)
📺 9 p.m. "Universal Basic Guys" returns (Fox)
📺 9:30 p.m. "Family Guy" Season 24 (Fox)
📺 10 p.m. "Bookish" Season 1 finale (PBS)
📺 11 p.m. "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" Season 13 (HBO)
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 16
📺 "Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model" (Netflix, three-episode binge)
The docuseries explores the chaos in front of and behind the camera of the pop-culture juggernaut, with unprecedented access to former contestants, judges, and producers.
📺 8 p.m. "Don't Hate Your House With the Property Brothers" Season 2 finale (HGTV)
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 17
📺 "Tell Me Lies" Season 3 finale (Hulu)
🎥 "Urchin" (Hulu)
🤣 "Sommore: Chandelier Fly" (Netflix comedy special)
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 18
📺 "Being Gordon Ramsay" (Netflix, six-episode binge)
Follow the celebrity chef as he juggles family life, global empire, and his biggest launch yet.
📺 "56 Days" (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)
Based on Catherine Ryan Howard's novel, the thriller stars Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia as a couple whose whirlwind romance is reexamined after homicide investigators discover a body in his apartment.
📺 "Ten Pound Poms" Season 2 (BritBox, two-episode premiere)
📺 "Wild Boys: Strangers in Town" (Paramount+, two-episode binge)
In the docuseries, a mystery unfolds when two young men emerge from the forests of British Columbia claiming to have been raised entirely off the grid.
📺 9 p.m. "Cheap A$$ Beach Houses" Season 1 finale (HGTV)
📺 9 p.m. "Star Search" Season 1 finale (Netflix)
🎥 "Rental Family" (Hulu)
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 19
📺 "The Night Agent" Season 3 (Netflix, 10-episode binge)
📺 9 p.m. "Girl on the Run: The Hunt for America's Most Wanted Woman" (Hulu, three-episode binge)
The docuseries follows U.S. Marshals as they launch a nationwide manhunt after convicted double murderer Sarah Pender escapes from an Indiana maximum-security prison, racing to capture her before she disappears for good.
📺 10 p.m. "It Couldn't Happen Here" Season 3 (Sundance TV)
🎥 8 p.m. "Murder in Glitterball City" (HBO documentary)
The city of Louisville, Kentucky, known for its historic Victorian architecture and birthplace of the mirrored glitterball, proves to be an unlikely backdrop for a dark tale of murder.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 20
📺 "Dreaming Whilst Black" Season 2 (Paramount+)
📺 "The Last Thing He Told Me" Season 2 (Apple TV)
📺 "Strip Law" (Netflix, 10-episode binge)
An uptight lawyer (voiced by Adam Scott) teams with a flashy Las Vegas magician to bring some pizzazz to the city's stupidest cases in this adult animated comedy.
📺 8 p.m. "The Nowhere Man" Season 1 finale (Starz)
📺 10 p.m. "The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast" Season 2 finale (Starz)
🎥 "Dead of Winter" (HBO Max)
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 21
📺 "Shoresy" Season 5 (Hulu, six-episode binge)
📺 9 p.m. "Love Island All Stars" Season 3 finale (Peacock)