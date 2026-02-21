What To Watch This Week: 50+ Premieres, Finales, And More

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 22

🥇 2:30 p.m. Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony (NBC)

📺 7 p.m. Movies for Grownups Awards (PBS, hosted by Alan Cumming)

📺 8 p.m. BAFTA Film Awards (E!, hosted by Alan Cumming)

📺 8 p.m. "Family Guy" Episode 2/time slot premiere (Fox)

📺 9 p.m. "All Creatures Great and Small" Season 6 finale (PBS)

📺 9 p.m. "American Dad!" Season 20 (Fox)

📺 9 p.m. "History's Greatest Picks With Mike Wolfe" (History)

The "American Pickers" host dives into the intriguing stories and astonishing values behind legendary treasures, relics, and artifacts from history.

📺 9 p.m. "Vanished" series finale (MGM+)

📺 10 p.m. "Bar Rescue" Season 10 (Paramount Network)

📺 10 p.m. "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" Season 1 finale (HBO)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 23

📺 "The CEO Club" (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)

The reality show follows Serena Williams, Thalia, Dee Hilfiger, Loren Ridinger, Winnie Harlow, Hannah Bronfman, and Isabela Grutman, and highlights their individual journeys, collective camaraderie, and the power of women supporting women.

📺 "The Family Next Door" (Acorn TV)

An enigmatic woman (played by Teresa Palmer) moves into a small seaside cul-de-sac where her obsessive drive to solve a mystery casts suspicion on four neighboring families.

📺 "Hidden Assets" Season 3 finale (Acorn TV)

📺 "My Life Is Murder" Season 5 finale (Acorn TV)

📺 "Paradise" Season 2 (Hulu, three-episode premiere)

📺 8 p.m. "The Neighborhood" returns (CBS)

📺 8:30 p.m. "DMV" returns (CBS)

📺 8:30 p.m. "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" Episode 2/time slot premiere (NBC)

📺 9 p.m. "FBI" returns (CBS)

📺 9 p.m. "The Voice" Season 29 (NBC)

📺 10 p.m. "CIA" (CBS)

An "FBI" universe expansion, the crime drama follows a rule-breaking CIA case officer (Tom Ellis) and a by-the-book FBI agent (Nick Gehlfuss) who are forced to work together out of the CIA's New York station to investigate threats on U.S. soil.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 24

📺 8 p.m. "Fixer to Fabulous" Season 7 finale (HGTV)

📺 8 p.m. "Good Sports" Season 1 finale (Prime Video)

📺 9 p.m. "Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History" docuseries finale (PBS)

📺 9 p.m. State of the Union Address (ABC, CBS, Fox & NBC)

🤣 "Taylor Tomlinson: Prodigal Daughter" (Netflix comedy special)

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 25

📺 "Beast Games" Season 2 finale (Prime Video)

📺 8 p.m. "Scrubs" revival (ABC, two-episode premiere)

📺 8 p.m. "Survivor" Season 50 (CBS)

📺 9 p.m. "The Greatest Average American" (ABC)

Hosted by Nate Bargatze, the game show sees contestants tackle comedy-filled challenges and trivia to guess how everyday Americans think — all for the chance to be crowned the Greatest Average American and win the average U.S. salary of $67,920.

🎥 "The Bluff" (Prime Video movie)

When her tranquil life on a remote island is shattered by the return of her vengeful former captain (Karl Urban), a skilled ex-pirate (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) must confront her bloody past and unleash her deadly talents to save her family from a ruthless siege.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 26

📺 "Bridgerton" Season 4, Part 2 (Netflix, four-episode binge)

📺 "The Gray House" (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)

The limited series reveals the true story of four women who helped turn the tide of the American Civil War in favor of the Union, transforming an Underground Railroad operation into a daring espionage network at the heart of Confederate power; Mary-Louise Parker and Ben Vereen star.

📺 "Inside the CIA: Secrets and Spies" (Hulu, eight-episode binge)

The docuseries reveals real-life missions of elite intelligence officers, taking viewers deep into the world of espionage.

📺 8 p.m. "9-1-1" returns (ABC)

📺 8 p.m. "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" returns (CBS)

📺 8 p.m. "Law & Order" returns (NBC)

📺 8:30 p.m. "Ghosts" returns (CBS)

📺 9 p.m. "9-1-1: Nashville" returns (ABC)

📺 9 p.m. "House of Villains" Season 3 (Peacock, three-episode premiere)

📺 9 p.m. "Law & Order: SVU" returns (NBC)

📺 9 p.m. "Matlock" returns (CBS)

📺 9 p.m. "Mysteries Unearthed With Danny Trejo" returns (History)

📺 9 p.m. "The Traitors" Season 4 finale (Peacock, two episodes)

📺 9 p.m. "The Valley: Persian Style" Season 1 finale (Bravo)

📺 10 p.m. "Elsbeth" returns (CBS)

📺 10 p.m. "Grey's Anatomy" returns (ABC)

📺 10 p.m. "The Hunting Party" returns (NBC)

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 27

📺 "Final Siren: Inside the AFL" (Prime Video, four-episode binge)

In one of the tightest seasons in AFL history, follow six of the game's biggest names — Marcus Bontempelli, Nat Fyfe, Max Gawn, Toby Greene, Touk Miller, and Dayne Zorko — as ageing bodies, public doubt, online abuse, injuries, suspensions, and fierce rivalries threaten to derail what could be their shot at Premiership glory.

📺 "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" Season 8 (Netflix, 10-episode binge)

📺 "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" Season 2 (Apple TV)

📺 "Tehran" Season 3 finale (Apple TV)

📺 8 p.m. "Celebrity Jeopardy!" Season 4 (ABC)

📺 8 p.m. "Happy's Place" returns (NBC)

📺 8 p.m. "Sheriff Country" returns (CBS)

📺 9 p.m. "Fire Country" returns (CBS)

📺 10 p.m. "Boston Blue" returns (CBS)

🤣 10 p.m. "Chris Fleming: Live at the Palace" (HBO comedy special)

🎥 "Kiss of the Spider Woman" (Hulu)

🎥 "In the Blink of an Eye" (Hulu)

🎥 "Paul McCartney: Man on the Run" (Prime Video documentary)

The film offers an intimate portrait of McCartney's journey after The Beatles, as he and wife Linda form Wings.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 28

📺 "Danger Decoded" (Hulu, 10-episode binge)

The docuseries journeys into some of the most deadly, notorious and extreme corners of the world, revealing how danger manifests in ways both spectacular and insidious.

📺 7 p.m. WWE Elimination Chamber (ESPN app)

📺 8 p.m. 57th NAACP Image Awards (BET & CBS, hosted by Deon Cole)

📺 8 p.m. "Planet Earth: Kingdom" docuseries finale (BBC America)

📺 9 p.m. "Storage Wars" Season 17 (A&E, two-episode premiere)