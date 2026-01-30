What To Watch Friday: Rose Byrne In If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, Grammys Special, And More
On TV this Friday: Rose Byrne stars in "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You," Zane Lowe takes us inside the 68th Grammys, and "Happy's Place" hosts an anniversary dinner.
Showtimes for January 30, 2026
Coldwater
John, full of regret over his friendship with Tommy, attempts to voice his suspicions to Fiona, who feels she needs space from John.
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
With her life crashing down around her, a woman (Rose Byrne) attempts to navigate her child's mysterious illness, her absent husband, a missing person, and an increasingly hostile relationship with her therapist (Conan O'Brien).
Tehran
The fallout continues as Peterson’s situation worsens; Nahid becomes more desperate as Tamar is forced closer to Ramin.
Happy's Place
While Bobbie attempts to plan the perfect anniversary dinner for her and Emmett, Steve and Takoda must hide a secret from Isabella and Gabby that could ruin Bobbie's special evening.
Inside the 68th Annual Grammy Awards
New Zealand DJ, producer, and broadcaster Zane Lowe gives viewers a unique inside look at what to expect on “Music’s Biggest Night.”
The Nowhere Man
Lukas goes undercover to save a missing teenager from a deadly underground fighting ring, only to be reunited with a ghost from his past — a close army friend who isn't the man he used to be.
RuPaul's Drag Race
It's judgement day, as half of the queens take the stage to perform a show-stopping talent number, while the other half watch and rate the performances; Swedish singer Zara Larsson guest-judges.
Stumble
After the A.I. data center that Courteney helped woo drains Heådltston of water and power, the town and school shut down, sending her cheer team scattered to the wind.
Masters of Illusion
Season 11 finale: Magicians featured include Trino, Dreygon, Joel Meyers, Jeki Yoo, Hans Klok, Alexandra Duvivier, My Uyen, and The Alchemist.
Spartacus: House of Ashur
Caesar demands a painful sacrifice from Ashur.
Junk or Jackpot?
Season 1 finale: Bobby helps a woman whose vintage fashion collection has taken over every room in her house.