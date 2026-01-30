WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Friday: Rose Byrne In If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, Grammys Special, And More

By Nick Caruso
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Friday, January 30, 2026 MovieStillsDB.com

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Friday: Rose Byrne stars in "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You," Zane Lowe takes us inside the 68th Grammys, and "Happy's Place" hosts an anniversary dinner.

If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!

Showtimes for January 30, 2026

ET

Coldwater

Paramount+

John, full of regret over his friendship with Tommy, attempts to voice his suspicions to Fiona, who feels she needs space from John.

If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

HBO Max NEW TO STREAMING

With her life crashing down around her, a woman (Rose Byrne) attempts to navigate her child's mysterious illness, her absent husband, a missing person, and an increasingly hostile relationship with her therapist (Conan O'Brien).

Tehran

Apple TV

The fallout continues as Peterson’s situation worsens; Nahid becomes more desperate as Tamar is forced closer to Ramin.

ET

Happy's Place

NBC

While Bobbie attempts to plan the perfect anniversary dinner for her and Emmett, Steve and Takoda must hide a secret from Isabella and Gabby that could ruin Bobbie's special evening.

Inside the 68th Annual Grammy Awards

CBS

New Zealand DJ, producer, and broadcaster Zane Lowe gives viewers a unique inside look at what to expect on “Music’s Biggest Night.”

The Nowhere Man

Starz

Lukas goes undercover to save a missing teenager from a deadly underground fighting ring, only to be reunited with a ghost from his past — a close army friend who isn't the man he used to be.

RuPaul's Drag Race

MTV

It's judgement day, as half of the queens take the stage to perform a show-stopping talent number, while the other half watch and rate the performances; Swedish singer Zara Larsson guest-judges.

ET

Stumble

NBC

After the A.I. data center that Courteney helped woo drains Heådltston of water and power, the town and school shut down, sending her cheer team scattered to the wind.

ET

Masters of Illusion

The CW

Season 11 finale: Magicians featured include Trino, Dreygon, Joel Meyers, Jeki Yoo, Hans Klok, Alexandra Duvivier, My Uyen, and The Alchemist.

Spartacus: House of Ashur

Starz PENULTIMATE EPISODE

Caesar demands a painful sacrifice from Ashur.

ET

Junk or Jackpot?

HGTV

Season 1 finale: Bobby helps a woman whose vintage fashion collection has taken over every room in her house. 

Recommended