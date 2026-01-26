What To Watch In February: Your Guide To 150+ Premieres And Finales
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized by release time and alphabetically within each slot. What follows is a look at the month ahead — a February 2026 TV calendar designed to help you plan your viewing for the next 28 days.
Among February's biggest new series debuts: CBS' "CIA," the latest expansion of the "FBI" universe, pairing Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss; the MGM+ international thriller "Vanished," starring Kaley Cuoco; Peacock's suburban mystery "The 'Burbs," led by Keke Palmer; Prime Video's true-crime thriller "56 Days," starring Dove Cameron; and the adult animated comedy "Strip Law," featuring the voice of Adam Scott.
Returning shows include "American Dad!" (back on Fox after a decade on TBS), "The Artful Dodger" (Season 2), "Bridgerton" (Season 4, Part 2), "Dark Winds" (Season 4), "Dreaming Whilst Black" (Season 2), "Family Guy" (Season 24), "The Last Thing He Told Me" (Season 2), "The Lincoln Lawyer" (Season 4), "Love Is Blind" (Season 10), "The Night Agent" (Season 3), "Paradise" (Season 2), "Shoresy" (Season 5), and the "Scrubs" revival — along with a wave of midseason returns across the CBS lineup, including the milestone 50th season of "Survivor."
And on the movie front, you've got the rom-com "Relationship Goals," starring Kelly Rowland and Method Man; the action thriller "The Bluff," led by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Karl Urban; Tyler Perry's "Joe's College Road Trip"; and the documentary "Paul McCartney: Man on the Run."
Scroll down for a comprehensive guide to What to Watch in February; additional titles will be added as they're announced.
What to Watch the Week of February 1
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 1
📺 "Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing" (Netflix, three-episode binge)
The docuseries follows the world's best ice dance pairs — Madison Chock and Evan Bates, Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, and Guillaume Cizeron and Laurence Fournier Beaudry — as they compete head-to-head on the road to the Winter Olympics.
📺 "The Great American Baking Show: Big Celebrity Game" special (The Roku Channel)
NFL Hall of Famer Antonio Gates, Super Bowl MVP Von Miller, three-time Super Bowl champ Julian Edelman, and sports analyst Mina Kimes whisk, bake, and decorate their way to glory.
📺 "The Night Manager" Season 2 finale (Prime Video)
🏈 12 p.m. NFL Pro Bowl Games (ESPN)
🏀 7 p.m. "Sunday Night Basketball" begins (NBC)
🎵 8 p.m. The 68th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS, hosted by Trevor Noah)
📺 9 p.m. "Rise of the 49ers" (AMC, two-episode premiere)
The two-part docuseries explores the dramatic and iconic run of the San Francisco 49ers during the '80s and early '90s.
📺 9 p.m. "Vanished" (MGM+)
The four-part limited series stars Kaley Cuoco as a woman whose trip to Paris takes a dark turn when her boyfriend (Sam Claflin) disappears aboard a train, plunging her into intrigue and danger.
📺 9 p.m. "Worst Cooks in America" Season 30 finale (Food Network)
📺 10 p.m. "Sister Wives" Season 20 finale (TLC)
🎥 "Old Guy" (Paramount+)
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 2
📺 8 p.m. "Below Deck Down Under" Season 4 (Bravo)
📺 8 p.m. "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" Season 7 finale (TLC)
📺 8 p.m. "Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Hall of Fame Countdown" special (CBS, hosted by Nate Burleson and Daniela Ruah)
📺 9 p.m. "Rise of the 49ers" docuseries finale (AMC, two episodes)
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 3
📺 "Father Brown" Season 13 (BritBox)
📺 "Wolf" Season 1 finale (AMC+ & Shudder)
📺 8 p.m. MLK, Jr Beloved Community Awards (BET)
🏈 8 p.m. 2026 Pro Bowl Games (ESPN)
📺 8 p.m. "Summer House" Season 10 (Bravo)
📺 9 p.m. "Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History" (PBS)
From Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. comes a four-part docuseries exploring the complex relationship between Black Americans and Jewish Americans — forged in shared struggle, tested by division, and representing a uniquely American experience.
📺 9 p.m. "Pole to Pole With Will Smith" docuseries finale (NatGeo)
📺 10 p.m. "The Turpins: A New House of Horror" (ABC)
The Diane Sawyer special revisits the Turpin family case, in which 13 siblings were rescued from years of horrific abuse in 2018, and features three family members speaking publicly for the first time.
🤣 "Mo Gilligan: In the Moment" (Netflix comedy special)
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 4
📺 "Fallout" Season 2 finale (Prime Video)
📺 "Is It Cake? Valentines" special (Netflix)
📺 8 p.m. "House of Payne" returns (BET)
📺 8 p.m. "Shifting Gears" Season 2 finale (ABC)
📺 8 p.m. "Ugliest House in America" Season 7 finale (HGTV)
📺 8:30 p.m. "Assisted Living" returns (BET)
📺 9 p.m. "The Muppet Show" (ABC & Disney+, one-hour special)
Music, comedy, and a whole lot of chaos are bound to ensue when The Muppets once again take the stage of the original Muppet Theatre with their very special guest, Sabrina Carpenter.
📺 10 p.m. "The Coach Vick Experience" (BET)
The docuseries follows Michael Vick as he returns home to Virginia for the biggest challenge of his life — stepping in as a first-time head coach tasked with reigniting Norfolk State's struggling football program.
🎥 "Relationship Goals" (Prime Video movie)
When an ambitious TV producer (Kelly Rowland) sets her sights on becoming the first woman to run New York's top morning show, she finds herself competing with her ex (Method Man) whose supposed transformation — and lingering chemistry — threaten to upend both her career goals and her resolve.
🤣 "Chris Spencer: GOAT Adjacent" (Hulu comedy special)
🤣 "Jackie Fabulous: You Can Leave" (Hulu comedy special)
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 5
📺 "Field Generals: History of the Black Quarterback" (Peacock, four-episode binge)
The docuseries examines the stories of trailblazing and pioneering quarterbacks who transformed the game — from the AFL-NFL merger through the turn of the century.
📺 "Grace" Season 5 (BritBox)
📺 "The Lincoln Lawyer" Season 4 (Netflix, 10-episode binge)
📺 "Shetland" Season 10 finale (BritBox)
📺 "Trainer Games" Season 1 finale (Prime Video)
🏈 9 p.m. NFL Honors (NBC & NFL Network, hosted by Jon Hamm)
🎥 "Ella McCay" (Hulu)
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 6
📺 9 p.m. "Spartacus: House of Ashur" Season 1 finale (Starz)
🎥 "Boys Go to Jupiter" (HBO Max)
🎥 "Finding Harmony: A King's Vision" (Prime Video documentary)
Kate Winslet narrates this telling of His Majesty The King's lifelong commitment to the philosophy of Harmony and the environment, urging viewers to protect our planet and create a more sustainable future for the next generation.
🎥 "Queen of Chess" (Netflix documentary)
The film chronicles 12-year-old Hungarian prodigy Judit Polgár's rise in the male-dominated world of international chess.
🎥 "Splitsville" (Hulu)
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 7
📺 "Engineering Europe" (Disney+, six-episode binge)
Filmed across six great nations, the docuseries explores record-breaking construction projects, innovative machines and vehicles, and ingenious design.
What to Watch the Week of February 8
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 8
📺 "The 'Burbs" (Peacock, eight-episode binge)
Inspired by the 1989 horror-comedy, the series stars Keke Palmer and Jack Whitehall as a couple who relocate to the husband's childhood home, where a new neighbor brings old cul-de-sac secrets to light.
🐱 12 p.m. Great American Rescue Bowl (Great American Family)
The two-hour event celebrates the MVPs of the animal world: rescue pets and the heroes who give them a second chance.
🏀 12:30 p.m. "NBA Sunday Showcase" Season 11 (ABC)
🐶 2 p.m. Puppy Bowl XXII (Animal Planet, Discovery, Discovery+, HBO Max, TBS & truTV)
This year's three-hour sports spectacular includes a record-breaking 150 dogs from 72 shelters across the United States, Puerto Rico and the British Virgin Islands and will feature heartwarming adoption stories and show-stopping match-ups.
🏈 6 p.m. Super Bowl LX — Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots (NBC)
📺 10 p.m. "The Hillside Strangler" docuseries finale (MGM+)
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 9
📺 8 p.m. "90 Day: The Last Resort" Season 3 (TLC)
🎥 "Matter of Time" (Netflix documentary)
Eddie Vedder's soul-stirring Seattle benefit concert fuels this film about the race to cure the rare genetic disorder epidermolysis bullosa.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 10
📺 "The Artful Dodger" Season 2 (Hulu, eight-episode binge)
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 11
📺 "Cross" Season 2 (Prime Video, three-episode premiere)
📺 "Love Is Blind" Season 10 (Netflix)
📺 "Riot Women" Season 1 finale (BritBox)
📺 9 p.m. "The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story" (Hulu, three-episode binge)
The docuseries examines the murder of Idaho teen Cassie Stoddart, retracing her final hours as investigators focus on the classmates who last saw her alive — until a shocking hidden videotape reframes the case and raises the unthinkable question of whether two 16-year-olds committed the brutal crime.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 12
📺 "Can You Keep a Secret?" (Paramount+, six-episode binge)
The British comedy follows a domineering granny (played by Dawn French) who fakes her husband's death for the insurance money — only for her family to discover that the biggest threat isn't the law, but her.
📺 "How to Get to Heaven From Belfast" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
From the wild imagination of Lisa McGee ("Derry Girls") comes a not-so-wee mystery series about three best pals who investigate the mysterious death of a former school mate.
📺 "Soul Power: The Legend of the American Basketball Association" (Prime Video, four-episode binge)
The docuseries charts the rise and fall of the ABA — a league that defined one of America's most turbulent eras and shaped the NBA as we know it today.
📺 9 p.m. "Love Story" (FX, three-episode premiere)
The first season of Ryan Murphy's anthology focuses on the ill-fated romance between John F. Kennedy Jr. (Paul Kelly) and Carolyn Bessette (Sarah Pidgeon).
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 13
📺 "Cold Water" series finale (Paramount+)
📺 "Incas: The Rise and Fall" (Hulu, six-episode binge)
From monumental cities and vast empires stretching across the Andes to dazzling treasures that inspired legends, the docuseries explores how Incas conquered millions and reshaped South America.
📺 "Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix" (Prime Video, six-episode binge)
The docuseries follows Nelson as she embarks on the most transformative journey yet — motherhood.
🎥 "Eternity" (Apple TV)
🎥 "Tyler Perry's Joe's College Road Trip" (Netflix movie)
In an effort to teach him about the real world, Joe takes B.J. on a cross-country college road trip where tensions get high but life-changing lessons are learned.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 14
🏀 5 p.m. NBA All-Star Weekend (ABC)
What to Watch the Week of February 15
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 15
🏀 5 p.m. NBA All-Star Game (NBC)
📺 8 p.m. "Miss Scarlet" Season 6 finale (PBS)
📺 8 p.m. "Naked & Afraid" Season 19 (Discovery)
📺 8 p.m. "The Simpsons" Season 37 finale (Fox, two episodes)
📺 8 p.m. "Tournament of Champions" Season 7 (Food Network; two-episode premiere)
📺 9 p.m. "Dark Winds" Season 4 (AMC)
📺 9 p.m. "Universal Basic Guys" returns (Fox)
📺 9:30 p.m. "Family Guy" Season 24 (Fox)
📺 10 p.m. "Bookish" Season 1 finale (PBS)
📺 11 p.m. "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" Season 13 (HBO)
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 16
📺 "Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model" (Netflix, three-episode binge)
The docuseries explores the chaos in front of and behind the camera of the pop-culture juggernaut, with unprecedented access to former contestants, judges, and producers.
📺 8 p.m. "Don't Hate Your House With the Property Brothers" Season 2 finale (HGTV)
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 17
📺 "Tell Me Lies" Season 3 finale (Hulu)
📺 9 p.m. "Star Search" Season 1 finale (Netflix)
🎥 "Urchin" (Hulu)
🤣 "Sommore: Chandelier Fly" (Netflix comedy special)
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 18
📺 "Being Gordon Ramsay" (Netflix, six-episode binge)
Follow the celebrity chef as he juggles family life, global empire, and his biggest launch yet.
📺 "56 Days" (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)
Based on Catherine Ryan Howard's novel, the thriller stars Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia as a couple whose whirlwind romance is reexamined after homicide investigators discover a body in his apartment.
📺 "Ten Pound Poms" Season 2 (BritBox, two-episode premiere)
📺 "Wild Boys: Strangers in Town" (Paramount+, two-episode binge)
In the docuseries, a mystery unfolds when two young men emerge from the forests of British Columbia claiming to have been raised entirely off the grid.
📺 9 p.m. "Cheap A$$ Beach Houses" Season 1 finale (HGTV)
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 19
📺 "The Night Agent" Season 3 (Netflix, 10-episode binge)
📺 9 p.m. "Ancient Aliens" Season 21 finale (History)
📺 9 p.m. "Girl on the Run: The Hunt for America's Most Wanted Woman" (Hulu)
The docuseries follows U.S. Marshals as they launch a nationwide manhunt after convicted double murderer Sarah Pender escapes from an Indiana maximum-security prison, racing to capture her before she disappears for good.
📺 10 p.m. "It Couldn't Happen Here" Season 3 (Sundance TV)
🎥 8 p.m. "Murder in Glitterball City" (HBO documentary)
The city of Louisville, Kentucky, known for its historic Victorian architecture and birthplace of the mirrored glitterball, proves to be an unlikely backdrop for a dark tale of murder.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 20
📺 "Dreaming Whilst Black" Season 2 (Paramount+)
📺 "The Last Thing He Told Me" Season 2 (Apple TV)
📺 "Strip Law" (Netflix, 10-episode binge)
An uptight lawyer (voiced by Adam Scott) teams with a flashy Las Vegas magician to bring some pizzazz to the city's stupidest cases in this adult animated comedy.
📺 8 p.m. "The Nowhere Man" Season 1 finale (Starz)
📺 10 p.m. "The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast" Season 2 finale (Starz)
🎥 "Dead of Winter" (HBO Max)
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 21
📺 "Shoresy" Season 5 (Hulu, six-episode binge)
📺 9 p.m. "Love Island All Stars" Season 3 finale (Peacock)
What to Watch the Week of February 22
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 22
📺 7 p.m. "Movies for Grownups Awards" (PBS, hosted by Alan Cumming)
📺 8 p.m. "Family Guy" Episode 2/time slot premiere (Fox)
📺 9 p.m. "All Creatures Great and Small" Season 6 finale (PBS)
📺 9 p.m. "American Dad!" Season 20 (Fox)
📺 9 p.m. "History's Greatest Picks With Mike Wolfe" (History)
The "American Pickers" host dives into the intriguing stories and astonishing values behind legendary treasures, relics, and artifacts from history.
📺 9 p.m. "Vanished" series finale (MGM+)
📺 10 p.m. "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" Season 1 finale (HBO)
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 23
📺 "The CEO Club" (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)
The reality show follows Serena Williams, Thalia, Dee Hilfiger, Loren Ridinger, Winnie Harlow, Hannah Bronfman, and Isabela Grutman, and highlights their individual journeys, collective camaraderie, and the power of women supporting women.
📺 "The Family Next Door" (Acorn TV)
An enigmatic woman (played by Teresa Palmer) moves into a small seaside cul-de-sac where her obsessive drive to solve a mystery casts suspicion on four neighboring families.
📺 "Hidden Assets" Season 3 finale (Acorn TV)
📺 "My Life Is Murder" Season 5 finale (Acorn TV)
📺 "Paradise" Season 2 (Hulu, three-episode premiere)
📺 8 p.m. "The Neighborhood" returns (CBS)
📺 8:30 p.m. "DMV" returns (CBS)
📺 8:30 p.m. "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" Episode 2/time slot premiere (NBC)
📺 9 p.m. "FBI" returns (CBS)
📺 9 p.m. "The Voice" Season 29 (NBC)
📺 10 p.m. "CIA" (CBS)
An "FBI" universe expansion, the crime drama follows a rule-breaking CIA case officer (Tom Ellis) and a by-the-book FBI agent (Nick Gehlfuss) who are forced to work together out of the CIA's New York station to investigate threats on U.S. soil.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 24
📺 8 p.m. "Fixer to Fabulous" Season 7 finale (HGTV)
📺 8 p.m. "Good Sports" Season 1 finale (Prime Video)
📺 9 p.m. "Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History" docuseries finale (PBS)
📺 9 p.m. State of the Union Address (ABC, CBS, Fox & NBC)
🤣 "Taylor Tomlinson: Prodigal Daughter" (Netflix comedy special)
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 25
📺 "Beast Games" Season 2 finale (Prime Video)
📺 8 p.m. "Scrubs" revival (ABC, two-episode premiere)
📺 8 p.m. "Survivor" Season 50 (CBS)
📺 9 p.m. "The Greatest Average American" (ABC)
Hosted by Nate Bargatze, the game show sees contestants tackle comedy-filled challenges and trivia to guess how everyday Americans think — all for the chance to be crowned the Greatest Average American and win the average U.S. salary of $67,920.
🎥 "The Bluff" (Prime Video movie)
When her tranquil life on a remote island is shattered by the return of her vengeful former captain (Karl Urban), a skilled ex-pirate (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) must confront her bloody past and unleash her deadly talents to save her family from a ruthless siege.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 26
📺 "Bridgerton" Season 4, Part 2 (Netflix, four-episode binge)
📺 "The Gray House" (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)
The limited series reveals the true story of four women who helped turn the tide of the American Civil War in favor of the Union, transforming an Underground Railroad operation into a daring espionage network at the heart of Confederate power; Mary-Louise Parker and Ben Vereen star.
📺 "Inside the CIA: Secrets and Spies" (Hulu, eight-episode binge)
The docuseries reveals real-life missions of elite intelligence officers, taking viewers deep into the world of espionage.
📺 8 p.m. "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" returns (CBS)
📺 8:30 p.m. "Ghosts" returns (CBS)
📺 9 p.m. "House of Villains" Season 3 (Peacock, three-episode premiere)
📺 9 p.m. "Matlock" returns (CBS)
📺 9 p.m. "Mysteries Unearthed With Danny Trejo" returns (History)
📺 9 p.m. "The Traitors" Season 4 finale (Peacock, two episodes)
📺 10 p.m. "Elsbeth" returns (CBS)
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 27
📺 "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" Season 8 (Netflix, 10-episode binge)
📺 "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" Season 2 (Apple TV)
📺 "Tehran" Season 3 finale (Apple TV)
📺 8 p.m. "Celebrity Jeopardy!" Season 4 (ABC)
📺 8 p.m. "Sheriff Country" returns (CBS)
📺 9 p.m. "Fire Country" returns (CBS)
📺 10 p.m. "Boston Blue" returns (CBS)
🎥 "Kiss of the Spider Woman" (Hulu)
🎥 "In the Blink of an Eye" (Hulu)
🎥 "Paul McCartney: Man on the Run" (Prime Video documentary)
The film offers an intimate portrait of McCartney's journey after The Beatles, as he and wife Linda form Wings.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 28
📺 "Danger Decoded" (Hulu, 10-episode binge)
The docuseries journeys into some of the most deadly, notorious and extreme corners of the world, revealing how danger manifests in ways both spectacular and insidious.
📺 7 p.m. WWE Elimination Chamber (ESPN app)
📺 8 p.m. 57th NAACP Image Awards (BET & CBS, hosted by Deon Cole)
📺 8 p.m. "Planet Earth: Kingdom" docuseries finale (BBC America)
📺 9 p.m. "Storage Wars" Season 17 (A&E, two-episode premiere)