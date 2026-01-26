Before Selling Sunset, HGTV Star Heather Rae Young Appeared On A Hit Brad Garrett Sitcom
Heather Rae Young made a name for herself with a career in real estate — one that ended up part of a global phenomenon via the Netflix reality series "Selling Sunset." But before the HGTV star, also known as Heather Rae El Moussa, became famous for selling homes, she pursued acting ambitions. Young first appeared on screen in an episode of the Brad Garrett sitcom "'Til Death" in 2010.
"'Til Death" was Garrett's first sitcom after his generational run on "Everybody Loves Raymond," in which Garrett played Robert, the brother of the titular character (Ray Romano). "Everybody Loves Raymond" aired for nine seasons from 1996 to 2005 — and a spinoff with Garrett's Robert was supposed to happen but didn't end up panning out. "'Til Death" began its run the following year in 2006, and it was another hit for the actor. The show followed Garrett's Eddie Stark and his wife Joy (Joely Fisher) as a long-time married couple living in the suburbs of Philadelphia.
The episode that featured Young aired during the show's fourth and final season. It was titled "The Baby" and Young played a character named Tina.
Acting Ambitions
That episode wasn't Young's last project. The reality star, who married "Flip or Flop" star Tarek El Moussa in 2021, went on to roles in the films "Chillerama," "Christmas in Compton," and "Mafia." In 2013, the year before she acquired her real estate license, she was featured as an exotic dancer in "The Internship," which starred Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson, and Rose Byrne.
After that, she appeared in "Love in the Time of Monsters" in 2014 and a 2016 episode of "Comedy Bang! Bang!" during her early years as a licensed broker, but she seemingly took a break from appearing on camera before scoring "Selling Sunset," which debuted in 2019. Young left the show after Season 7 in 2023 and claimed it was "toxic" in April 2024. In hindsight, this isn't terribly surprising since the Season 8 reunion was canceled due to a feuding cast. The real estate agent then went on to act in two more films: "Malibu Horror Story" in 2023 and "Clint" in 2024.
Nowadays, Young can be seen guest-starring in Season 9 of "Selling Sunset" and flipping houses with her husband on their HGTV show "The Flipping El Moussas," which just recently ended its two-season run in July 2025.