Before Selling Sunset, HGTV Star Heather Rae Young Appeared On A Hit Brad Garrett Sitcom

Heather Rae Young made a name for herself with a career in real estate — one that ended up part of a global phenomenon via the Netflix reality series "Selling Sunset." But before the HGTV star, also known as Heather Rae El Moussa, became famous for selling homes, she pursued acting ambitions. Young first appeared on screen in an episode of the Brad Garrett sitcom "'Til Death" in 2010.

"'Til Death" was Garrett's first sitcom after his generational run on "Everybody Loves Raymond," in which Garrett played Robert, the brother of the titular character (Ray Romano). "Everybody Loves Raymond" aired for nine seasons from 1996 to 2005 — and a spinoff with Garrett's Robert was supposed to happen but didn't end up panning out. "'Til Death" began its run the following year in 2006, and it was another hit for the actor. The show followed Garrett's Eddie Stark and his wife Joy (Joely Fisher) as a long-time married couple living in the suburbs of Philadelphia.

The episode that featured Young aired during the show's fourth and final season. It was titled "The Baby" and Young played a character named Tina.