Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Trailer Reunites Matt Murdock And Jessica Jones — Get Disney+ Premiere Date

Disney+ has announced a March 24 premiere date for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2. New episodes will roll out over eight weeks, airing Tuesdays at 9 p.m.

In Season 2 of the Marvel series, "survival, resistance, and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins." Per the official logline, "Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell's Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin's corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord, and Matt Corman, "Daredevil: Born Again" stars Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk. Fellow franchise returnees include Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye, and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn.

Season 2 also marks the previously announced return of Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, and introduces Matthew Lillard as the "mysterious" Mr. Charles.

Are you looking forward to the return of "Daredevil: Born Again"? Watch a trailer above, then leave a comment and let us know.

Disney+

Disney+

Disney+

Disney+