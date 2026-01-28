WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Wednesday: Shrinking And School Spirits Are Back, Chicago Fire Vet Returns, And More

By Claire Franken
Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in Shrinking Apple TV

On TV this Wednesday: "Shrinking" and "School Spirits" return with new seasons, and "Chicago Fire" welcomes back a familiar face.   

Showtimes for January 28, 2026

ET

Beast Games

Prime Video

Contestants battle 100 feet in the air and take on a massive life-size puzzle to determine a powerful duo; lies and deceit spread as the two winners must choose three players.

Fallout

Prime Video

You always end up back where you started.

Hijack

Apple TV

Berlin police scramble to contain the situation; Sam pressures Winter to meet his demands; Marsha discovers she’s being watched.

    School Spirits

    Paramount+ FIRST THREE EPISODES

    Season 3 premiere: Maddie's return upends Split River High, and not everyone welcomes her back; Simon is trapped on the other side while the ghosts search for answers.

    Shrinking

    Apple TV ONE HOUR

    Season 3 premiere: Jimmy grapples with being an empty nester and feeling torn about Alice's major life choice; Paul faces fresh challenges with his Parkinson's.

    The Wrecking Crew

    Prime Video MOVIE PREMIERE

    Estranged half-brothers (Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista) reunite after their father's mysterious death, uncovering buried secrets and a conspiracy that threatens to tear their family apart.

    ET

    Chicago Med

    NBC

    Old resentment stirs up Charles when his best friends from med school visit; Hannah is forced to overcome obstacles in the treatment of one of her patients.

    The Masked Singer

    Fox

    One more wildcard mask takes the stage on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Night.

    The Price Is Right at Night

    CBS NEW TIME SLOT

    A contestant gets a shot at an $80,000 jackpot in the popular game It's in the Bag; an unexpected twist in the fan-favorite Spelling Bee surprises a lucky player.

    Shifting Gears

    ABC PENULTIMATE EPISODE

    Matt is thrilled to show off his military-hero son Sam (Luke Macfarlane) — but a shift in Sam's career could finally give Riley a chance to be the golden child.

    ET

    Abbott Elementary

    ABC

    When picture day catches the teachers at Abbott by surprise, chaos ensues.

    ET

    The Beauty

    FX

    Cooper interviews an assistant editor following a disturbing event at the offices of a fashion magazine in New York City.

    Chicago Fire

    NBC

    Herrmann grows uneasy when a local accident attorney inserts himself into a routine call; Sam Carver (Jacke Lockett) returns to pay Firehouse 51 a visit.

    Fear Factor: House of Fear

    Fox

    Players are buried alive in a claustrophobic challenge; Johnny introduces a game-changing twist.

    Hollywood Squares

    CBS NEW TIME SLOT

    Celebrity guests inclulde Tom Bergeron, Whitney Cummings, Tiffany Haddish, Arsenio Hall, Howie Mandel, Thomas Lennon, Leslie Jones, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Fortune Feimster, Zarna Garg, Robby Hoffman, Padma Lakshmi, Bill Maher, and Joel McHale.

    Sistas

    BET

    When a single act of violence shatters their world, a group of friends must confront buried truths, broken systems, and the silence threatening to destroy them from within.

    Southern Charm

    Bravo

    Craig and Charley go on their first date; Madison offers Venita counsel; Austen's birthday celebration devolves into an argument that threatens to destroy a friendship.

    Star Search

    Netflix

    The rebooted talent show judged by Jelly Roll, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Chrissy Teigen continues.

    ET

    Chicago P.D.

    NBC

    Atwater pushes his personal life aside as he goes undercover in the flashy high-stakes world of carjacking.

    Shark Tank

    ABC

    Pitches include a dorm bed extender for added comfort, a marriage proposal planning service, a backyard game mashup, and a rechargeable cordless box cutter.

