What To Watch Wednesday: Shrinking And School Spirits Are Back, Chicago Fire Vet Returns, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: "Shrinking" and "School Spirits" return with new seasons, and "Chicago Fire" welcomes back a familiar face.
Showtimes for January 28, 2026
Beast Games
Contestants battle 100 feet in the air and take on a massive life-size puzzle to determine a powerful duo; lies and deceit spread as the two winners must choose three players.
Fallout
You always end up back where you started.
Hijack
Berlin police scramble to contain the situation; Sam pressures Winter to meet his demands; Marsha discovers she’s being watched.
School Spirits
Season 3 premiere: Maddie's return upends Split River High, and not everyone welcomes her back; Simon is trapped on the other side while the ghosts search for answers.
Shrinking
Season 3 premiere: Jimmy grapples with being an empty nester and feeling torn about Alice's major life choice; Paul faces fresh challenges with his Parkinson's.
The Wrecking Crew
Estranged half-brothers (Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista) reunite after their father's mysterious death, uncovering buried secrets and a conspiracy that threatens to tear their family apart.
Chicago Med
Old resentment stirs up Charles when his best friends from med school visit; Hannah is forced to overcome obstacles in the treatment of one of her patients.
The Masked Singer
One more wildcard mask takes the stage on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Night.
The Price Is Right at Night
A contestant gets a shot at an $80,000 jackpot in the popular game It's in the Bag; an unexpected twist in the fan-favorite Spelling Bee surprises a lucky player.
Shifting Gears
Matt is thrilled to show off his military-hero son Sam (Luke Macfarlane) — but a shift in Sam's career could finally give Riley a chance to be the golden child.
Abbott Elementary
When picture day catches the teachers at Abbott by surprise, chaos ensues.
The Beauty
Cooper interviews an assistant editor following a disturbing event at the offices of a fashion magazine in New York City.
Chicago Fire
Herrmann grows uneasy when a local accident attorney inserts himself into a routine call; Sam Carver (Jacke Lockett) returns to pay Firehouse 51 a visit.
Fear Factor: House of Fear
Players are buried alive in a claustrophobic challenge; Johnny introduces a game-changing twist.
Hollywood Squares
Celebrity guests inclulde Tom Bergeron, Whitney Cummings, Tiffany Haddish, Arsenio Hall, Howie Mandel, Thomas Lennon, Leslie Jones, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Fortune Feimster, Zarna Garg, Robby Hoffman, Padma Lakshmi, Bill Maher, and Joel McHale.
Sistas
When a single act of violence shatters their world, a group of friends must confront buried truths, broken systems, and the silence threatening to destroy them from within.
Southern Charm
Craig and Charley go on their first date; Madison offers Venita counsel; Austen's birthday celebration devolves into an argument that threatens to destroy a friendship.
Star Search
The rebooted talent show judged by Jelly Roll, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Chrissy Teigen continues.
Chicago P.D.
Atwater pushes his personal life aside as he goes undercover in the flashy high-stakes world of carjacking.
Shark Tank
Pitches include a dorm bed extender for added comfort, a marriage proposal planning service, a backyard game mashup, and a rechargeable cordless box cutter.