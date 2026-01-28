Save The Dates: Colbert's End Date, Nikki Glaser Hulu Special, And More
Stephen Colbert has set a date for his "Late Show" swan song.
The final episode of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" will air Thursday, May 21, Colbert revealed during a taping of NBC's "Late Night With Seth Meyers," according to LateNighter.
Colbert announced back in July that his "Late Show" run would end this May, wrapping up a 10-season run as CBS' primary late-night host. The "Late Show" franchise, which started in 1993 with David Letterman, will be retired as well.
Many observers blamed the cancellation on Colbert's repeated criticisms of President Donald Trump just as CBS parent company Paramount was trying to get a billion-dollar merger with Skydance Media approved by Trump's FCC. But CBS insisted that the cancellation "is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show's performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount."
Colbert did get a consolation prize on the way out, though: "Late Show" won the Emmy for best talk show in September, its first win in the category since Colbert took over as host in 2015.
In other scheduling news...
* Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser will debut her new stand-up comedy special, "Nikki Glaser: Good Girl," Friday, April 24 on Hulu. The special — Glaser's fifth — was shot in her hometown of St. Louis.
* Rachel Weisz and Leo Woodall's new limited series "Vladimir" will premiere Thursday, March 5 on Netflix. Based on the book by Julia May Jonas, "Vladimir" follows a "passionate but reckless professor" (Weisz) who "finds herself dangerously fixated on her magnetic new colleague" (Woodall). "As boundaries blur and secrets simmer, she'll risk everything to bring her most scandalous fantasies to life."
* "Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid" returns for Season 2 Wednesday, January 28 on Disney+.
* HBO's new late-night reality series "Neighbors" will premiere Friday, February 13 at 9 pm. The six-episode series "explores the chaotic and complicated disputes of neighbors... and the extreme lengths they'll go to defend what's theirs." Watch a trailer here: