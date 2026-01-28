Save The Dates: Colbert's End Date, Nikki Glaser Hulu Special, And More

Stephen Colbert has set a date for his "Late Show" swan song.

The final episode of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" will air Thursday, May 21, Colbert revealed during a taping of NBC's "Late Night With Seth Meyers," according to LateNighter.

Colbert announced back in July that his "Late Show" run would end this May, wrapping up a 10-season run as CBS' primary late-night host. The "Late Show" franchise, which started in 1993 with David Letterman, will be retired as well.

Many observers blamed the cancellation on Colbert's repeated criticisms of President Donald Trump just as CBS parent company Paramount was trying to get a billion-dollar merger with Skydance Media approved by Trump's FCC. But CBS insisted that the cancellation "is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show's performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount."

Colbert did get a consolation prize on the way out, though: "Late Show" won the Emmy for best talk show in September, its first win in the category since Colbert took over as host in 2015.