"Criminal Record" has at last set its Season 2 return: Apple TV's British crime thriller will premiere its eight-episode second season on Wednesday, April 22, followed by new episodes weekly through Wednesday, June 10, TVLine has learned.

Season 2 reunites Peter Capaldi as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty and Cush Jumbo as Detective Sergeant June Lenker. "When a young man is stabbed to death at a political rally, rival police officers June Lenker and Daniel Hegarty are forced into an uneasy alliance," reads the new run's official synopsis. "But what starts as a hunt for a murderer escalates into an undercover operation to foil a Far-Right bomb plot in the heart of London."

As previously reported, Lenker is the senior officer on the scene after the attack on the rally goes down. "The violent clash leaves a young man dead and June, consumed with guilt, is desperate to bring the unknown killer to justice. It seems as if her best hope is Daniel Hegarty (Capaldi), now a key figure in the shadowy world of police intelligence. He may have the answers she needs but to get his help she will have to accept a dangerous bargain."

Dustin Demri-Burns ("Slow Horses"), Luca Pasqualino ("Shadow and Bone"), Luther Ford ("The Crown"), Lyndsey Marhsall ("Rome"), and Peter Sullivan ("The Borgias") join the cast, in addition to the returning ensemble that includes Shaun Dooley ("Broadchurch"), Stephen Campbell Moore ("Masters of the Air"), and Charlie Creed-Miles ("Giri/Haji").

In Season 1, which dropped its finale in February 21, 2025, Hegarty and Lenker were drawn into a confrontation over an old murder case after an anonymous phone call.

Will you be watching "Criminal Record" when it returns to Apple TV? Get a first look below, then sound off in the comments!

