Survivor 50: Get A First Look At The Three New Tribes Of Returnees — Which Group Are You Rooting For?
CBS' "Survivor 50" cast is locked and loaded for its upcoming three-hour February 25 premiere, and now we finally have our first look as to how the three tribes of returnees are going to shake out.
The tribes are all a solid mix of old-school legends of the game and new era standouts, with one former winner attached to each. As previously reported, "In the Hands of the Fans" allowed viewers to vote on key elements of the "50" game, including twists, idols and advantages, food, the Final 4 fire-making challenge, whether the live reunion will return, and so much more. (As revealed in a Golden Globes commercial, the live reunion is, indeed, coming back on finale night, Wednesday, May 20.)
Curious about who will be hitting the sand together? Let's break down Season 50's three starting tribes.
Seen above is the Vatu tribe — wearing purple-colored buffs — which will be comprised of (left to right) Season 2 runner-up Colby Donaldson, the savvy Genevieve Mushaluk, "RizGod" Rizo Velovic, jacket-gate's Angelina Keeley, wild card Q Burdette, the legendary Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, Kyle Fraser, and Season 32 runner-up Aubry Bracco. Fraser, of course, was the Sole Survivor of Season 48. (For a rundown of the contestants' previous seasons, click here.)
The Kalo Tribe
In dazzling teal buffs, the Kalo tribe consists of Jonathan Young (who — we can confirm — is absolutely HUGE in person!), Season 45 winner Dee Valladares, Mike White (yes, that Mike White), Kyle's partner in crime Kamila Karthigesu, Season 46's Charlie Davis and Tiffany Ervin, dragon slayer Benjamin "Coach" Wade, and robbed queen Chrissy Hofbeck.
The Cila Tribe
In orange is the Cila tribe, which consists of the new era's Joe Hunter, Season 49 winner Savannah Louie, robotics professor Christian Hubicki, reality TV icon Cirie Fields, "Cook Islands" runner-up Ozzy Lusth, fan-favorite Emily Flippen, news anchor Rick Devens, and Season 1 legend Jenna Lewis-Dougherty.
Instant reactions to how these tribes are split up?