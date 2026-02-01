Milana Vayntrub's First Acting Gig Was A Three-Episode Role On An NBC Hit Drama

Many viewers know Milana Vayntrub as Lily Adams, the face of numerous AT&T commercials. Back in the day, though, she was a child actor who guest starred in one of television's greatest medical dramas — NBC's "ER."

Vayntrub debuted in the "ER" Season 1 episode "Make of Two Hearts." Her character is a Russian girl named Tatiana who gets admitted to the Cook County General Hospital after being abandoned by her mother. The doctors discover that Tatiana has AIDS and her mom has no intention of taking her back. It isn't all bad, however, as Tatiana befriends a dog who doesn't leave her bedside while doctors Doug Ross (George Clooney) and Carol Hathaway (Julianna Margulies) attempt to stabilize her condition.

Tatiana also appears in the following two episodes, "The Birthday Party" and "Sleepless in Chicago," where Hathaway unsuccessfully attempts to adopt her following her treatment.