Casting News: Gretchen Rossi Exits RHOC, Halle Berry's Menopause Comedy, And More
Bravo's Orange County housewives will be down a friend when the show returns for Season 20.
Gretchen Rossi, a former main cast member on "The Real Housewives of Orange County" who returned as a "friend of" the housewives in Season 19, will not come back for the reality series' next installment, Variety reports.
Rossi originally joined the "RHOC" cast in Season 4 and remained a main cast member through Season 8. She then resurfaced as a guest star in Season 12 before appearing in a more recurring capacity throughout Season 19.
The rest of the Season 19 cast all will reportedly return for Season 20, with the exception of Katie Ginella, who wrote in an Instagram post earlier this month that "the network has decided to move forward with Season 20 without me."
In other casting news...
* Halle Berry is attached to star in two potential TV series, according to Deadline: "Zero F***s," a menopause-themed comedy in the works at Peacock, and "The Patient," a horror-drama in development at HBO. The former project centers on three menopausal best friends (one of them played by Berry) who are forced to solve the murder of a friend they couldn't stand. The latter, based on Jasper DeWitt's 2020 novel, follows a young psychiatrist who attempts to make a name for himself by treating Josephine Todd (Berry), a famously incurable patient at his hospital.
* Regina Hall ("Black Monday") will star opposite Adam Driver in Netflix's hostage thriller "Rabbit, Rabbit," per Deadline. She'll play Poppy, a veteran FBI crisis negotiator who faces off against an escaped convict (Driver) after he takes hostages when cornered by law enforcement at a truck stop.
* Guest stars for Episode 800 of "The Simpsons" — airing Sunday, February 15 — include Kevin Bacon, Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary"), Questlove, and "The Pitt" stars Noah Wyle, Katherine LaNasa, and Taylor Dearden, EW.com reports.
* Current Oscar nominee Amy Madigan ("Weapons") will guest-star in the upcoming Netflix series "All the Sinners Bleed," about a Black sheriff in a Bible Belt county who must lead the hunt for a serial killer targeting Black community members. Madigan will play a character named Scarlett Cunningham, but further details aren't available.
* The ABC comedy pilot "Do You Want Kids?" will reunite Rachel Bloom with her "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" co-star Pete Gardner, who has been cast in the potential series, according to Deadline. The pilot follows a married couple (Bloom and Rory Scovel) who, in one universe, decide to have a baby and, in another, do not; Gardner will replace Daniel Stern as Freddy, the gruff patriarch of Scovel's character's family.
Which of TV's latest casting items pique your interest?