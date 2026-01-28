Casting News: Gretchen Rossi Exits RHOC, Halle Berry's Menopause Comedy, And More

* Halle Berry is attached to star in two potential TV series, according to Deadline: "Zero F***s," a menopause-themed comedy in the works at Peacock, and "The Patient," a horror-drama in development at HBO. The former project centers on three menopausal best friends (one of them played by Berry) who are forced to solve the murder of a friend they couldn't stand. The latter, based on Jasper DeWitt's 2020 novel, follows a young psychiatrist who attempts to make a name for himself by treating Josephine Todd (Berry), a famously incurable patient at his hospital.

* Regina Hall ("Black Monday") will star opposite Adam Driver in Netflix's hostage thriller "Rabbit, Rabbit," per Deadline. She'll play Poppy, a veteran FBI crisis negotiator who faces off against an escaped convict (Driver) after he takes hostages when cornered by law enforcement at a truck stop.

* Guest stars for Episode 800 of "The Simpsons" — airing Sunday, February 15 — include Kevin Bacon, Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary"), Questlove, and "The Pitt" stars Noah Wyle, Katherine LaNasa, and Taylor Dearden, EW.com reports.

* Current Oscar nominee Amy Madigan ("Weapons") will guest-star in the upcoming Netflix series "All the Sinners Bleed," about a Black sheriff in a Bible Belt county who must lead the hunt for a serial killer targeting Black community members. Madigan will play a character named Scarlett Cunningham, but further details aren't available.

* The ABC comedy pilot "Do You Want Kids?" will reunite Rachel Bloom with her "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" co-star Pete Gardner, who has been cast in the potential series, according to Deadline. The pilot follows a married couple (Bloom and Rory Scovel) who, in one universe, decide to have a baby and, in another, do not; Gardner will replace Daniel Stern as Freddy, the gruff patriarch of Scovel's character's family.

Which of TV's latest casting items pique your interest?