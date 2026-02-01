A Handmaid's Tale Actress Almost Starred In Inventing Anna Before Julia Garner

Known for her performance as the eccentric Janine Lindo on "The Handmaid's Tale," Madeline Brewer was reportedly in the discussion to play Anna Delvey (real name Anna Sorokin) in Netflix's "Inventing Anna" miniseries before Julia Garner landed the role.

However, scheduling conflicts forced Brewer out of the running, as Variety revealed in November 2019. Released in 2022, "Inventing Anna" was created by the iconic television maestro Shonda Rhimes, who also wrote the pilot episode and executive produced the series.

"Inventing Anna" went on to mixed reviews; meanwhile, Brewer's work on "The Handmaid's Tale" earned her an Emmy nomination for best supporting actress in a drama in 2021.

Brewer had recurring roles on "Orange is the New Black" and the Netflix original "Hemlock Grove" before getting her big break on "The Handmaid's Tale." From there, she went on to star in the off-beat 2018 horror film "Cam." A year later, she had a role in the hit film "Hustlers" alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, and Lili Reinhart. More recently, you can find her starring in the fifth season of "You" alongside Penn Badgley.