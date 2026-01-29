What To Watch Thursday: Bridgerton Is Back, Grey's Vet Returns, And More
On TV this Thursday: "Bridgerton" unmasks Season 4, a familiar face visits "Grey's Anatomy," and competition kicks off on "Next Level Chef."
Bridgerton
Season 4 premiere: Bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson) refuses to settle down until he meets the mysterious Lady in Silver (Yerin Ha) at Violet’s masquerade ball.
Gangs of London
Elliot's investigation puts him on a direct collision course with the mayor; Marian decides whether to reunite with her family.
Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale
Season 2 finale: Sarah, Lachlan, and Harper plan to leave Sanctuary as Angela’s anti-witch bill passes into law.
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy
When an existential crisis threatens to wipe out his species, Jay-Den is forced to confront his past and relationship with his own heritage.
9-1-1
Harry's first day as a probie proves to be more challenging than Chimney expects; Eddie and Hen are called into court over a former patient that brings back some old demons.
Law & Order
Riley and Walker search for the motive behind a flight investigator's murder; when Walker's police work is questioned in court, Price and Maroun change tactics.
Next Level Chef
Season 5 premiere: A new group of 24 culinary specialists from across America put their cooking skills to the test in hopes of taking home the grand prize of $250,000.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Rachel meets with Erika to discuss Amanda's surprising revelation from the previous evening; Kyle hears Amanda's emotional perspective.
Scrabble
A casino dealer and others hope to draw the right letters to play for $10,000.
9-1-1: Nashville
Roxie notices Don is having panic attacks, and he finally comes clean about his past resurfacing; Cammie starts facing reality when she attends a grief counseling group.
Animal Control
Roman Park takes Frank's newly rescued and beloved dog away from him; Patel's house sale spirals.
Law & Order: SVU
A teenager rescued from a dangerous situation begs Benson to help her reunite with her father; Carisi and CJ take the foster care system to task.
The Pitt
With a nearby hospital shuttered on the busiest day of the year, Robby and team must field extra patients — including the victim of a parkour mishap.
The Traitors
A bloody banquet shakes the whole castle; trust among the Traitors teeters; alliances are tested at the roundtable.
Trivial Pusuit
A pair of teachers goes head-to-head in the six iconic categories in hopes of winning $20,000.
The Valley: Persian Style
The surprise arrival in Palm Springs proves hard for some; another argument between Golnesa and her ex-husband leaves the group confused.
Going Dutch
With the celebration of the country's 250th birthday coming up, the base's festivities are on the line when their supplies are held up by Davidson.
Grey's Anatomy
Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) returns to Grey Sloan seeking assistance with a patient with a neurological condition; Bailey joins Owen and Blue on a paramedic ride-along.
The Hunting Party
The team hunts for Amanda Weiss (Elizabeth Gillies), a killer dubbed "The Masseuse," who became famous for breaking the necks of her massage clients.