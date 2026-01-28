Jason Bateman And David Harbour Get Into Suburban Sex Games In HBO's DTF St. Louis — Watch Trailer

There's nothing wrong with spicing up your sex life... but too much spice could lead to somebody getting burned.

HBO has released a trailer for the limited series "DTF St. Louis," starring Jason Bateman and "Stranger Things" alum David Harbour and premiering Sunday, March 1 at 9 pm, with episodes also streaming on HBO Max. In the trailer — which you can watch above — Bateman and Harbour play Clark and Floyd, a pair of bored suburban dads who stumble upon a hookup app called DTF St. Louis that promises to "spice up your life." (And if you're as innocent as Floyd is, "DTF" stands for "Down To F**k.")

The dads are amazed by the tantalizing options the app offers — Floyd's screen name is "Rock Solid," he explains, "because I feel like I'm a pretty dependable person" — but Clark might already have his eyes on Floyd's wife, played by Linda Cardellini. Things quickly go south, though... which leads to a dead body. "No one's normal," an eyeliner-sporting Peter Sarsgaard declares. "It just looks that way from across the street."

The seven-episode series, billed as "a love triangle between three adults experiencing middle-age malaise that leads to one of them ending up dead," is written and directed by showrunner Steven Conrad ("Patriot"). The cast also includes Richard Jenkins ("Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"), Joy Sunday ("Wednesday"), Arlan Ruf, and Chris Perfetti ("Abbott Elementary").

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at "DTF St. Louis," and hit the comments to share your early thoughts.