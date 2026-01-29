Jury Duty Season 2 Sets Spring Release Date At Prime Video — Plus, Get Details On New Setting

Prime Video's "Jury Duty" is going corporate this spring.

Season 2 of the documentary-style comedy, which will follow a company retreat, premieres on Friday, March 20 with three new episodes. (Two episodes will follow on March 27, and a three-episode finale will stream on April 3.)

Officially titled "Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat," the latest installment "captures a corporate offsite event at a family-owned hot sauce company from the perspective of Anthony, a recently hired temporary worker," per the official synopsis. "Unbeknownst to Anthony, the entire experience is staged, every colleague around him is performing a role, and each moment — whether in conference rooms or during downtime — has been meticulously orchestrated. As the founder prepares to step down, the getaway transforms into a clash between big corporate ambitions and small business values, with control of the company hanging in the balance."

"Jury Duty" Season 1, which wrapped in April 2023, chronicled the inner workings of an American jury trial system through the eyes of one particular juror, Ronald Gladden, a solar contractor from San Diego. Of course, Gladden didn't know that the entire case being tried was fake. And with the exception of himself, everyone — including onetime X-Man James Marsden — was an actor.

The first season of the documentary-style comedy earned multiple Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Marsden. The series also received nods for best writing and casting.



