What To Watch Wednesday: Matthew Rhys In Widow's Bay, Imperfect Women Finale, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: Matthew Rhys is mayor of "Widow's Bay," "Imperfect Women" wraps its run, and the beloved "Survivor" auction returns.
If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!
Showtimes for April 29, 2026
The Boys
A synopsis was not made available by press time.
Criminal Record
Hegarty brings June into his plan to use Billy as an undercover asset; June’s home life starts to unravel.
Divorced Sistas
Myron shares private information about Kalvin's marriage with Tiffany; Javon and Tiffany's bond deepens into something serious, but it is littered with hidden secrets and ulterior motives.
Imperfect Women
Season 1 finale: As new information emerges, Mary and Eleanor risk it all to expose the truth and find closure.
Margo's Got Money Troubles
Margo heads to Vegas.
Million Dollar Secret
Season 2 finale: The millionaire is crowned.
Should I Marry a Murderer?
A fiancée-turned-key witness reveals how she stayed engaged to a man accused of murder while gathering evidence against him in this documentary series.
The Testaments
As the Aunts sift through ancestry records to finalize matches, Agnes plots for her chance at love; Lydia contemplates the choices that shaped her rise in Gilead.
Widow's Bay
Series premiere: Matthew Rhys stars as the mayor of a remote New England town whose push to revive his community is complicated by superstitious locals and unsettling events that suggest the town may be cursed.
NBA Playoffs
First round coverage continues with Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors (7:30 p.m.) and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets (10 p.m.).
Chicago Med
A patient's dangerous and complicated labor forces Hannah to confront her past; Lenox's brother Kip shows up at Gaffney asking for help with a co-worker who was injured on the job.
MasterChef
Auditions continue with eight new home cooks facing off for a chance to represent Africa.
Survivor
One castaway comes clean about a previously deceptive move; the fan-favorite auction returns with an extra special Season 50 spin; social media influencer MrBeast arrives.
The Valley
Janet's game night olive branch yields mixed results; Jesse gives Lacy a divorce update in hopes of taking things to the next level; Kristen and Luke continue to struggle with their communication.
Chicago Fire
Severide investigates a fire at an abandoned store inhabited by squatters; Mouch pens a memoir about his life.
The Floor
Fierce females go head-to-head, tussling to rise to the top, and spare no mercy; with $250,000 on the line, can these girls break the unbreakable Eric?
Southern Hospitality
Joe rides the party energy from his 30th and plots big birthday plans for Maddi; Michols reveals texts from Emmy about her ongoing conflict with Bradley.
America's Culinary Cup
The remaining five chefs must prepare a global cuisine to impress a table of judges so intimidating, even the coolest of chefs start to crack under the pressure.
Chicago P.D.
Ruzek's investigation into a mysterious VHS tape found among his father's belongings has unexpected consequences, sending the Intelligence Unit scrambling to uncover the truth behind a cold case.
Shared Planet
The four-part docuseries features inspiring stories of people and wildlife flourishing together, celebrating the unique benefits of making room for nature.