What To Watch Saturday: Alexander Skarsgård Hosts SNL, WWE Royal Rumble, And More
Showtimes for January 31, 2026
WWE Royal Rumble
AJ Styles faces off against Gunther; Drew McIntyre battles Sami Zayn.
Missing the Boat
Two strangers (Emilie Ullerup and Kristoffer Polaha) end up on the same Italian cruise — but after missing the boat during a stop, they're forced to team up and race across southern Italy to catch up.
Planet Earth: Kingdom
As the balance of power in Nsefu tips towards the lions, the hyena and wild dogs fight to raise their young.
Tempted 2 Love
In this "Tempted By Love" sequel, Ava (Garcelle Beauvais) crosses paths with Luke (Vaughn W. Hebron) while headlining a prestigious event in Portugal.
Have I Got News for You
Comedian Nimesh Patel and political commentator Tara Setmayer join the panel.
48 Hours
A mother turns to TikTok to help hold her daughter's killer accountable.
Saturday Night Live
"Murderbot" star Alexander Skarsgård hosts; Cardi B performs.