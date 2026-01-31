WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Saturday: Alexander Skarsgård Hosts SNL, WWE Royal Rumble, And More

By Nick Caruso
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Saturday, January 31, 2026 NBC

On TV this Saturday: Alexander Skarsgård makes his Studio 8H debut, WWE's Royal Rumble touches down in Saudi Arabia, and Lifetime's "Tempted By Love" gets a sequel.

Showtimes for January 31, 2026

ET

WWE Royal Rumble

ESPN App

AJ Styles faces off against Gunther; Drew McIntyre battles Sami Zayn. 

ET

Missing the Boat

Hallmark Channel MOVIE PREMIERE

Two strangers (Emilie Ullerup and Kristoffer Polaha) end up on the same Italian cruise — but after missing the boat during a stop, they're forced to team up and race across southern Italy to catch up.

Planet Earth: Kingdom

BBC America

As the balance of power in Nsefu tips towards the lions, the hyena and wild dogs fight to raise their young.

Tempted 2 Love

Lifetime MOVIE PREMIERE

In this "Tempted By Love" sequel, Ava (Garcelle Beauvais) crosses paths with Luke (Vaughn W. Hebron) while headlining a prestigious event in Portugal.

ET

Have I Got News for You

CNN

Comedian Nimesh Patel and political commentator Tara Setmayer join the panel.

ET

48 Hours

CBS

A mother turns to TikTok to help hold her daughter's killer accountable.

ET

Saturday Night Live

NBC

"Murderbot" star Alexander Skarsgård hosts; Cardi B performs.

