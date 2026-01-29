The Chain Series Adaptation From Damon Lindelof Ordered At HBO

Damon Lindelof is in business with HBO once again.

The premium cable network has given a straight-to-series order to "The Chain," a limited-series adaptation of Adrian McKinty's 2019 novel that Lindelof will shepherd.

McKinty's source material revolves around a seemingly endless criminal scheme known as The Chain: A parent learns their child has been kidnapped, and the only way to get them back is to pay a ransom and find another child to abduct. An official logline for Lindelof's take is being kept under wraps, but he is said to be "expanding the mythology" of McKinty's novel.

Lindelof will write and executive-produce "The Chain," and he'll also serve as showrunner for the first time since HBO's "Watchmen" in 2019. The eight-episode project is Lindelof's first under a two-year overall deal that he signed with HBO in 2025.

"From the moment I heard the wild and original premise of Adrian's book, I was shocked, surprised and angry I hadn't thought of it myself," Lindelof said in a statement. "I've always wanted to try to adapt a great thriller and this one has all the dark, weird, exhilarating touches that fire up my imagination."

Added Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming, "We are honored by our continued partnership with Damon Lindelof, one of the most singular and distinctive creators of our time. 'The Chain' promises to continue his legacy of dropping us into the pit of the human brain and delivering in ways not only emotionally daring but, ultimately, transformative."

In addition to "Watchmen," Lindelof collaborated with HBO on his adaptation of "The Leftovers," which ran from 2014 to 2017; he's also a writer and executive producer on the network's forthcoming "Lanterns" series, premiering sometime this year. Lindelof's other TV work includes "Mrs. Davis," "Crossing Jordan," and, of course, "Lost."

