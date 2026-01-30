The Traitors Recap: A Banquet To Die For

If you ever find yourself in Alan's Scottish castle and said host invites you to a magnificent banquet... be afraid. Be very afraid.

At the top of Thursday's episode of "The Traitors," Cumming's faithful guests are right to be wary. As they question their every move — don't touch the creepy tarot cards! — some hesitate to accept a glass of wine or a slice of turkey from one another. AS THEY SHOULD!

We interrupt this recap, however, to give the Season 4 cast one loudly exclaimed, DAAAAYUM! This group came to serve FA-SHION. It may not be the Met Gala, but everyone here came to slay. Yam Yam's feathered arm? Johnny's glitter top? Lisa's... I don't exactly know how to describe what Lisa is wearing. She kind of looks like a mix of "Housewives" meets "Below Deck"? (No shade, she looks fab.) But seriously, haute couture, coming through!

Lisa, stunning even more with her fancy, yet deadly amulet, narrows down her kill list to Natalie, Kristen, and Yam Yam. She plays off the murder exquisitely, pretending that her amulet pin came loose and is jabbing her in the shoulder.

But before we learn who the victim is, Alan offers up a twist! He has two antidotes to the poison, but the group must agree on who will slug it down. And they don't have a lot of time to decide. Tara and Natalie both speak up about feeling vulnerable and needing an antidote. While some think that Kristen should take one, the chef says she's not going to beg or fight for it. While Tara and Natalie go back and forth, Johnny grabs a potion for Kristen who drinks it down. Then, Natalie wins her battle and drinks the second. But did either of the women actually need it?

Nope! The group doesn't need to wait long to find out who the cursed player is. Alan circles the table. "The player that was cursed to death is... YOU, YAM YAM!" As he utters this phrase, some masked goons pull out Yam Yam's chair and drag him outta there. On the way out, he screams that Lisa kissed him on the cheek and therefore, must be a traitor. Talk about drama! (Insert the "Happy Endings" GIF here. IYKYK!) But can Lisa F—kin' Rinna recover from this?