Paging Dr. J! The Pitt's Shabana Azeez Explains How Javadi's Internet Fame Fuels Her Confidence

After first being referenced earlier in "The Pitt" Season 2, the renowned "Dr. J" is finally revealed in Episode 4 — and it's none other than med student Victoria Javadi.

That's right: Crash is internet famous. So much so that Langdon's patient insists "Dr. J" be brought in for a consult on her super-glued eyelid. It's a moment played for comic relief, but it also carries real weight for a character who has often struggled to find her footing inside the hospital.

According to Shabana Azeez, that online success isn't about clout so much as community, and finding confidence somewhere accessible after spending the majority of her education feeling isolated.

"I really liked the concept of social media as a place Javadi turned," Azeez tells TVLine. "She's such a lonely character. She's been socially isolated her whole life in so many ways — graduating school, starting college at 13 or 14. That's almost a type of trauma, socially, I think, for her."

Warrick Page/HBO Max

Within the hospital, Javadi is younger than her peers and still working toward credentials that others around her already possess. On the other hand, social media offers a space where she can connect, share what she knows, and avoid being discredited merely because of her age.

That distinction between hierarchical authority and communal affirmation also reflects a broader generational shift — something Azeez says she is "really grateful" to explore. Take Javadi and McKay, for instance. "There's such a distinction in the way that it feels [for each of them] to be a doctor," she points out. "There are also a lot of issues with the healthcare industry and what it [means] to be a physician in terms of mental health outcomes.

"There's a new generation of kids coming in who are carving their own path, and I think that technology [plays] a big part [in] that," Azeez says. She believes this storyline will "play with a lot of people's expectations" when it comes to social media.

"People think of social media as vapid or silly or fun," she says. "And I think you'd be surprised by the way that goes."