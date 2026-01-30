Colin Farrell's Sugar Lands Season 2 Release Date At Apple TV — Get A First Look

Attention, Earthlings: "Sugar" is back to solve another case on Apple TV.

The Colin Farrell-led neo-noir thriller will return for Season 2 Friday, June 19, TVLine has learned, with episodes airing weekly after that. Farrell returns as L.A. private eye John Sugar, and Season 2 finds him "tracking the troubled older brother of an up-and-coming local boxer as his search for his beloved missing sister continues," per the official synopsis. "As the investigation expands into a city-wide conspiracy with sinister intentions, Sugar must reckon with himself to answer the question –– how far will he go to do what's right?"

In case you missed it: "Sugar" served up a pretty huge twist in Season 1, with Sugar revealing himself to be... a blue-skinned alien from another planet. (Check out our chat with executive producer Simon Kinberg about the twist, and our recap of the Season 1 finale.)

Other than Farrell, Season 2 sports an all-new cast, including Jin Ha ("Pachinko"), Raymond Lee ("Quantum Leap"), Tony Dalton ("Better Call Saul"), Laura Donnelly ("Outlander"), Sasha Calle ("The Rip"), and special guest star Shea Whigham ("Death by Lightning"). Sam Catlin ("Breaking Bad") returns as showrunner.

Apple TV has also shared a series of first-look photos from Season 2; scroll down to get a sneak peek, and then hit the comments and tell us what you're hoping to see in Season 2.

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV