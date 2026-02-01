What To Watch Sunday: Kaley Cuoco In Vanished, Night Manager Checks Out, Grammys, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Sunday: Kaley Cuoco stars in "Vanished," "The Night Manager" wraps Season 2, and Trevor Noah hosts the Grammy Awards.
If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!
Showtimes for February 1, 2026
The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Big Game
NFL Hall of Famer Antonio Gates, Super Bowl MVP Von Miller, three-time Super Bowl champ Julian Edelman, and sports analyst Mina Kimes whisk, bake, and decorate their way to glory.
The Night Manager
Season 2 finale: Pine works with Teddy to bring down Gilberto Hanson’s Colombia coup from the inside; Hanson finds a new ally.
Old Guy
An aging contract killer (Christoph Waltz) is pulled back to train a rebellious Gen Z prodigy assassin (Cooper Hoffman); Lucy Liu co-stars.
Grammy Awards
Trevor Noah hosts music's biggest night; Lady Gaga, ROSÉ, Tyler, The Creator, Justin Bieber, KATSEYE, Olivia Dean, Reba McEntire, Sabrina Carpenter, and more perform.
Miss Scarlet
Charlie Phelps hires Eliza for a case involving his uncle, Dylan Cooper.
The Real Housewives of Potomac
Season 10 finale: Newly released from prison, Karen Huger sits down for a no-holds barred interview with Andy Cohen to discuss what led to her arrest, the realities of prison life, and what's in store for her future.
When Calls the Heart
New evidence comes to light that shifts the fire investigation; Elizabeth and her classroom start a project that will impact the territory for generations to come.
All Creatures Great and Small
Tristan's romance with Charlotte is blossoming but he's nervous about impressing her dad.
Industry
While Whitney and Henry pursue a new partner for Tender's banking app, Harper gambles on an exposé of the company's business practices.
Married to Medicine
Dr. Jackie tries to encourage reconciliation between Dr. Heavenly and Dr. Simone — but is this friendship DOA?
Rise of the 49ers
Airing over two nights, the four-part docuseries explores the dramatic and iconic run of the San Francisco 49ers during the '80s and early '90s.
Vanished
Limited series premiere: Kaley Cuoco plays a woman whose trip to Paris takes a dark turn when her boyfriend (Sam Claflin) disappears aboard a train, plunging her into intrigue and danger.
Worst Cooks in America
Season 30 finale: The judges decide who takes home the $25,000 charity prize and ultimate bragging rights.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
After Egg attempts to train Dunk's uncooperative horse, Dunk teaches his new squire an important skill; Dunk receives a proposition from the Ashford steward that could help secure his future.
Bookish
Book must race against time to uncover the truth before anyone else ends up dead; Jack gets an unexpected answer when he confronts Trottie and Book.
The Hillside Strangler
Bianchi's insanity plea collapses, and he flips on cousin Angelo Buono to avoid the death penalty; as the trial becomes a media circus, Bianchi's story keeps changing.