Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek And Home Alone Star, Dead At 71

Two-time Emmy winner Catherine O'Hara, best known for her roles as Kate McCallister in "Home Alone" and Moira Rose on "Schitt's Creek," has died, TVLine has confirmed. She was 71 years old.

TMZ was first to report the news. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

O'Hara was an original cast member on the classic Canadian sketch-comedy series "SCTV," which initially ran for two seasons between 1976 and 1979. (She took home her first Emmy in 1982 for writing on the follow-up, "SCTV Network.")

Over the years, she guest-starred on a number of beloved programs, including "Dream On," "The Larry Sanders Show," "Six Feet Under," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "30 Rock," and "Modern Family." But her most acclaimed role came in 2015, when she was cast as family matriarch Moira Rose on "Schitt's Creek," which earned her the 2020 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

More recently, she earned a pair of 2025 nominations — for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "The Studio," and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for "The Last of Us."

In addition to the "Home Alone" franchise, O'Hara's movie career was marked by her collaboration with director Christopher Guest in the comedies "Waiting for Guffman," "Best in Show," "A Mighty Wind," and "For Your Consideration." Her other cinematic work included roles in "Beetlejuice" and its sequel "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," "Dick Tracy," "Away We Go," "A Series of Unfortunate Events," and "The Paper."