James Cameron And Jessica Alba Teamed Up For A Sci-Fi Series No One Talks About Anymore

As streaming has made it easier for viewers to revisit older TV series, questions about reboots and revivals often follow. In 2024, Alba addressed the possibility while speaking to ET during a press tour for Netflix's "Trigger Warning." When asked whether she would consider returning to "Dark Angel," she said, "Oh my goodness, would I do 'Dark Angel' again? If [Cameron] wanted to do 'Dark Angel,' I would do 'Dark Angel' again." She added, "He really has been a mentor of mine and it would just be fun to work with him. We have that history together, and I admire him so much, so I think it would be fun."

Alba also suggested that the series' themes might resonate differently today. "[Dark Angel] was ahead of its time, for sure," she said. "It would be really interesting just to see where [Cameron] and [Eglee] would take it knowing what we know now about AI and everything ... and just where technology is. It would be cool to see how, where they would dream."

Cameron, meanwhile, has spoken positively about working with Alba on "Dark Angel." In "Science Fiction Television Series, 1990–2004," the filmmaker praised her performance in the show's finale, "Freak Nation," saying, "She's such a pro. She was so 'there' for me. I think she was kind of hungry for real, honest-to-god character direction." He added, "She generates from the inside — she doesn't need a lot of strong direction." While Cameron remains deeply involved in the "Avatar" franchise, both his past comments and Alba's more recent remarks suggest the door isn't entirely closed on revisiting "Dark Angel."