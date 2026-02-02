Jennifer Aniston's Iconic Friends Haircut, 'The Rachel,' Was A Complete Accident

When it comes to the perennially popular NBC sitcom "Friends," there are numerous elements within its iconography that immediately pop out to viewers. Some may acknowledge the Central Perk coffee house logo as a standout, but the hairstyle of Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) is notable for establishing major fashion trends. And surprisingly, "The Rachel" was the result of a complete accident.

Jennifer Aniston was asked about her character's notable hairstyle in an interview with Radio Times in 1997, to which she dismissed all the long-running fan discourse surrounding that instantly recognizable element of Rachel's physical appearance. "It only happened because Chris [McMillan], my brilliant hairdresser, cut it too short one day by accident." Aniston explained, adding "He then turned it into the same sort of cut I'd seen before, but suddenly it was this 'thing' which caused a frenzy. Very flattering, but it went too far, don't you think? Hair is hair."