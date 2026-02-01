Quotes Of The Week: Shrinking, Bridgerton, SVU, Rookie, And More
As the Winter Olympics get underway, let's see who's grabbing gold in the sport of TV gabbing with our latest Quotes of the Week.
In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find a dozen shows represented, including "St. Denis Medical," "The Rookie," "Tyler Perry's Sistas," "Law & Order: SVU," "Brilliant Minds," and "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms."
Also featured in this week's roundup: A contestant on "The Traitors" seeks moral support, "St. Denis Medical" prepares for a dance party, and a "Law & Order" detective reveals his affinity for Katy Perry. Plus, we've got double doses of "Bridgerton" and "Industry."
Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, Kimberly Roots, Ryan Schwartz, and Andy Swift)
BRIDGERTON (Episode 4 Bonus Quote!)
"If you wish me to leave, I will. But the truth is, I stay away because you consume me. My eyes search for you in every room I enter. My heart beats when you are near. The reality of you has become more tantalizing than any fantasy ever could be, and one I cannot live without."
Just before Benedict (Luke Thompson) puts his foot in his mouth by asking Sophie (Yerin Ha) to be his mistress, he delivers a romantic speech
BRIDGERTON (Episode 4)
"Mrs. Wilson told me you were serving some tea somewhere new. This is new."
"It is."
"Am I to understand that this means..."
"I am the tea that you are having."
Lady Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) lets Lord Marcus Anderson (Daniel Francis) know that her body is tea
THE ROOKIE
"There's a reason Todd is divorced. Todd is a good time, like Coney Island. Fred, on the other hand, was deep, and soulful, and romantic, like Paris. Coney Island is fun to visit but you don't move there over Paris."
During an interrogation, a possible suspect explains her affair
SHRINKING
"Every time I doubt myself as a therapist, he goes and does something so stupid that it makes me feel better about myself."
"That's why I keep him around."
Gaby (Jessica Williams) and Paul (Harrison Ford) have a laugh at Jimmy's (Jason Segel) expense after he sticks his foot in his mouth in front of a patient
LAW & ORDER: SVU
"I think that there may be an injustice here. Obviously if I'm wrong, I'll let it go."
"Yeah, that sounds just like you."
Dr. Ashley Mancini (Maria Dizzia) knows Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) pretty well, eh?
INDUSTRY
"Who the f**k did I marry?"
"Shouldn't you know that, darling?"
Listen, Henry (Kit Harrington), we'd be afraid of Yasmin (Marisa Abela), too
INDUSTRY (Bonus Quote!)
"Big weekend, Calabasas."
"I'm too young for hangovers."
This is why we love and hate Hayley Clay (Kiernan Shipka)
TYLER PERRY'S SISTAS
"I'm just scared to go to the hospital. I don't want to get in there and get all emotional and lose control, and have snot and tears flowing — no offense to Viola Davis."
Maurice (Brian Jordan Jr.) lives for the drama, but even he has to draw the line somewhere
LAW & ORDER
"We heard Turner crushed your dreams of going into space. That p***ed you off, right?"
"Yeah. Why should Katy Perry have all the fun?"
"You know, I ask myself that same question all the time."
As Det. Theo Walker (David Ajala) and Det. Vince Riley (Reid Scott) question a murder suspect named Eric (Danny Royce), we wonder: Guys, is Riley secretly a KatyCat?!
THE PITT
"It's not like that, OK? I've been helping Amy out on the farm after her husband died, and she's a friend. She's just a friend."
"Suuuure, just a friend... with farm benefits."
Santos (Isa Briones) thinks Whitaker (Gerran Howell) is full of sh– err, manure
BRILLIANT MINDS
"I'm gonna keep combing Nora's comments. I have to find out if Gigi ever got back at Kaylee for wearing the same dress to Alpha Lambda's formal. She wore it better, but..."
"Ooh, I'm spoiled on that from TikTok. My lips are sealed."
"I feel like I'm the Dr. Wolf here — and I don't like it."
Nico (Al Calderon) and Dana (Aury Krebs) are fully immersed in the collegecore life of their current patient, and Ericka (Ashleigh LaThrop)... isn't
A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS
"Rob me, and I'll hunt you down — with dogs."
"You don't have dogs!"
"I'll get some!"
"Where?"
"Woof!"
When threats don't seem to work on Egg (Dexter Sol Ansel), Dunk (Peter Claffey) falls back on brute size and growling — which seems to get the job done!
THE TRAITORS
"You don't wanna hold my hand, b***h?!"
Just before the reveal of who was murdered in plain sight at the banquet, Yam Yam needs a little moral support from Stephen Colletti
ST. DENIS MEDICAL
"All right, all right, let's see those moves! Get your farts out before you hit the dance floor."
Chaplain Steve (Stephen Schneider) has one request before a bunch of senior citizens have an impromptu dance party at the hospital
VANDERPUMP RULES
"You're gonna need therapy just getting to know me."
"I don't have health insurance. This is horrible."
Shayne tries to give Angelica fair warning before they get any closer in the hot tub