How To Watch The 2026 Grammy Awards Live

The 2026 Grammy Awards have arrived: Here's everything you need to know for streaming tonight's star-studded event online, plus find out who's hosting, performing, and nominated for awards.

The ceremony, hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 1, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It will be televised on CBS.

The 68th annual ceremony has big shoes to fill, given that the 2025 Grammys made history when Beyoncé became the first Black woman to win Best Country Album for "Cowboy Carter." The album also won Album of the Year, earning the pop icon her first award in that category.

This year, however, neither Beyoncé nor fellow pop diva Taylor Swift are nominated for awards, making grabbing gold anybody's game. Keep scrolling for more information on the 2026 Grammys.