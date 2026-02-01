How To Watch The 2026 Grammy Awards Live
The 2026 Grammy Awards have arrived: Here's everything you need to know for streaming tonight's star-studded event online, plus find out who's hosting, performing, and nominated for awards.
The ceremony, hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 1, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It will be televised on CBS.
The 68th annual ceremony has big shoes to fill, given that the 2025 Grammys made history when Beyoncé became the first Black woman to win Best Country Album for "Cowboy Carter." The album also won Album of the Year, earning the pop icon her first award in that category.
This year, however, neither Beyoncé nor fellow pop diva Taylor Swift are nominated for awards, making grabbing gold anybody's game. Keep scrolling for more information on the 2026 Grammys.
When are the 2026 Grammys?
As previously mentioned, the 2026 Grammys will take place on Sunday, February 1, at 8 p.m. ET live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Where can I watch the 2026 Grammys?
The 2026 Grammy Awards will be televised on CBS. If you're hoping to catch the event live, you'll need access to the network. Below, we're outlining all of the easy ways to watch CBS online so you can livestream the Grammys.
How to watch the 2026 Grammys live online
The best way to livestream CBS is by signing up for the Paramount Plus Premium plan. You can subscribe to the premium plan for $13.99/month, or $139.99/year. If you're content watching the Grammys the day after the ceremony airs, you can alternatively sign up for the Essential plan for $8.99/month or $89.99/year. (CBS can only be livestreamed with the Premium subscription.)
Though signing up for Paramount Plus is the easiest way to watch the Grammys live online, you can also opt for any live-TV streaming service that includes your local CBS. The following live-TV streaming platforms offer CBS in select areas:
- DirecTV Stream (plans starting at $89.99/month after a free trial)
- Fubo TV (plans starting at $45.99/month after a free trial)
- Hulu + Live TV (plans starting at $89.99/month after a free trial)
(Note: CBS is only available in select markets. Always confirm that your area is eligible for CBS before signing up for a live-TV streaming service.)
How to watch the 2026 Grammys live online for free
The only way to livestream this year's Grammys for free is by signing up for a live-TV streaming service that includes a free trial. Simply sign up for the platform, and cancel your subscription before the free trial concludes. That is the only way you can watch the Grammys online for free.
The following live-TV streaming services include a free trial for watching the Grammys online without paying a penny:
- DirecTV Stream (five-day free trial)
- Fubo TV (one-day free trial)
- Hulu + Live TV (three-day free trial)
Who is performing at the 2026 Grammys?
Performers at the 2026 Grammy Awards include Addison Rae, Alex Warren, Andrew Watt, Brandy Clark, Bruno Mars, Chad Smith, Clipse, Duff McKagan, Justin Bieber, KATSEYE, Lady Gaga, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Lukas Nelson, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Olivia Dean, Pharrell Williams, Post Malone, Reba McEntire, Sabrina Carpenter, Slash, SOMBR, and The Marías.
The following celebrities will also make appearances at the ceremony as presenters: Carole King, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Doechii, Harry Styles, Jeff Goldblum, KAROL G, Lainey Wilson, Marcello Hernández, Nikki Glaser, Q-Tip, Queen Latifah, and Teyana Taylor. Plus, there will be an additional surprise presenter revealed on Grammy night!
Who is hosting the 2026 Grammys?
Comedian Trevor Noah is returning to host the Grammys for one last time in 2026. This will be his sixth time taking on emcee duties, and he will also serve as an executive producer.
Who is nominated at the 2026 Grammys?
Heading into this year's ceremony, Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with nine nominations, including for Record, Song, and Album of the Year. Following Lamar are Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff, and Canadian producer Cirkut with seven nominations each, while Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, Leon Thomas, and Serban Ghenea are entering the night with six nods apiece.
Meanwhile, Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, SOMBR, and The Marías are all nominated for Best New Artist. (See full list of 2026 Grammy nominations.)