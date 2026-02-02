A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Reveals [Spoiler]'s True Identity — Read Recap

If you haven't read George R.R. Martin's Dunk and Egg novellas, this week's "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" likely came as a big surprise in a bald little package.

Episode 3, "The Squire," reveals that Egg actually is a Targaryen prince (!), and he unveils his true lineage only when it looks like Dunk might be on the verge of losing his teeth and his life, in that order.

Read on for the hour's highlights.

Egg is alone, tending to the horses, when a one-eyed man approaches. After a brief conversation, Egg recognizes the man. "You're Ser Robyn Rhysling," the boy says in awe, "the maddest knight in the seven kingdoms." Ser Robyn observes that Egg is a bit teeny to be a squire. "I serve Ser Duncan the Tall," Egg responds proudly. "He's large enough for the both of us." (Gah, I love how much he loves Dunk from the start.)

Egg doesn't say anything about meeting Ser Robyn when he returns to camp, and Dunk is grumpy toward his squire until he sees how much his gruffness is affecting the kid. So he has a change of heart and decides to teach Egg how to sew properly, in order to better patch things. When Egg masters the stitch at hand, Dunk cheers.

Later, after a pre-suiting up nervous puke, Dunk announces to his squire that he's ready to enter the lists... only for Egg to inform him that only knights of high birth and renown have the right of first challenge, so he's not going to joust that day. "Then why have I been vomiting all morning?" Dunk says, exasperated. "It's a mystery," Egg replies.