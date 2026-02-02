Why Alan Ritchson Was Disappointed With Reacher Season 2
Alan Ritchson's turn as Jack Reacher has made Prime Video's "Reacher" a roaring success on the streaming platform rankings, but everything hasn't been a bed of roses for the show. In fact, Ritchson agrees with one common fan complaint about Season 2: the action sequences. Back in 2025, the "Reacher" star spoke to "The Movie Podcast" about watching the show as a fan and trying to make the show live-up to those online expectations.
In the estimation of many viewers, the fight choreography of "Reacher's" sophomore outing wasn't up to snuff, and the leading star took those cries to heart. After seeing the finished product, he agreed with fan sentiment. "Season 2, I wasn't really thrilled with a lot of the action at all," Ritchson explained on the podcast. "I was really upset with the way some of those fights were executed. We didn't do a good job on the day. We weren't using the right tools. It wasn't cut very well."
Hearing a lead star offer this kind of honest critique is something that fans cannot get enough of in this age of oversharing. Of course, it's one thing to single out this kind of detail, but it's another entirely to address those concerns head on — which is exactly what Ritchson did with Season 3's fight choreography.
Alan Ritchson lobbied to improve Reacher Season 3's fights
Upon seeing Season 2 himself, Ritchson arranged a meeting with the powers that be at Prime Video to voice his concerns. "One of my big things going into this was like, I sat everybody down as my creative team and boots on the ground, and I'm like, 'We have to do better,'" he explained on the podcast. Fortunately, the studio was open to Ritchson's feedback.
"I got Amazon to approve some new tools that allow us to get really close and intimate with the fight," Ritchson recalled. "I made sure that there weren't extra cameras rolling, so we have, like, a lot of chances to cut. We design things in a way where it was really a ballet with the camera and the action itself." It's no wonder that Season 3 drops the viewer right into the middle of the action. As the actor explained, "I'm so proud of what we caught, and we really found a language for the show."
All this roots back to Ritchson's overall goal to improve "Reacher" with every subsequent season. Judging by the general fan response to the show, it seems like that effort was respected by viewers everywhere. Season 4 will premiere at some point in 2026, and we can't wait to see whatever Ritchson and company have planned for Jack Reacher next.