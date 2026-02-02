Why Alan Ritchson Was Disappointed With Reacher Season 2

Alan Ritchson's turn as Jack Reacher has made Prime Video's "Reacher" a roaring success on the streaming platform rankings, but everything hasn't been a bed of roses for the show. In fact, Ritchson agrees with one common fan complaint about Season 2: the action sequences. Back in 2025, the "Reacher" star spoke to "The Movie Podcast" about watching the show as a fan and trying to make the show live-up to those online expectations.

In the estimation of many viewers, the fight choreography of "Reacher's" sophomore outing wasn't up to snuff, and the leading star took those cries to heart. After seeing the finished product, he agreed with fan sentiment. "Season 2, I wasn't really thrilled with a lot of the action at all," Ritchson explained on the podcast. "I was really upset with the way some of those fights were executed. We didn't do a good job on the day. We weren't using the right tools. It wasn't cut very well."

Hearing a lead star offer this kind of honest critique is something that fans cannot get enough of in this age of oversharing. Of course, it's one thing to single out this kind of detail, but it's another entirely to address those concerns head on — which is exactly what Ritchson did with Season 3's fight choreography.