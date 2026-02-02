How Eva Longoria Feels About Desperate Housewives' Legacy

Recent years have seen streaming audiences flock to old television programs at a pace that would make a cheetah blush — and "Desperate Housewives" is one of the more surprising beneficiaries of that trend, with a reboot on the way. That renewed attention has also sparked conversation surrounding the show's legacy and the stars who helped make it such a hit in the first place.

Eva Longoria was at the forefront of the "Desperate Housewives" rush in the 2000s as Gabrielle Solis, one of the show's central characters whose seemingly quiet suburban life hid all kinds of salacious intrigue during its run on ABC. In a 2024 interview with The Guardian, Longoria reflected on the series' impact, noting that no one involved truly understood how big of a phenomenon it would become before the first episode even aired. Two decades later, the streaming era has only amplified the show's reach. "20 years since it first aired, people are still discovering it," Longoria admitted. "Thematically, it's timeless. The ideas that we dealt with — family, friendship, motherhood, divorce, love — are universal."

Longoria is spot on with these observations. In a fragmented media climate, there's something uniquely unifying about watching neighborhood scandal unfold within the old broadcast model. "Desperate Housewives" may be decades old, but its characters and themes remain just as resonant.