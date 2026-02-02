Idris Elba Starred In A Netflix Comedy Series That Was Canceled After Just One Season

In January 2019, Netflix formally unveiled "Turn Up Charlie" to the world. But sadly, the comedy received an underwhelming critical response and similarly lackluster audience reception, and never grew to what Elba and the streamer expected.

"Turn Up Charlie" saw Elba behind the turntables as the title character who seeks to gain a foothold in the DJ world and discovers a more fulfilling career as a nanny. While Netflix billed the show on a charming superstar like Elba playing a bachelor in over his head, there was also a secret reason the actor produced this series. Namely, he wanted to showcase the DJ-ing side of his life.

Discussing his passion for DJing prior to becoming an international star with The Golden Globes, Elba shared, "You see my own DJing and the life behind that, my friendship group. This show gives me an opportunity to show that and make fun of it a little." Unfortunately for Elba, Netflix made the decision to pull the plug on the series, as the creative team couldn't decide how to move forward.