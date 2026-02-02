Idris Elba Starred In A Netflix Comedy Series That Was Canceled After Just One Season
In January 2019, Netflix formally unveiled "Turn Up Charlie" to the world. But sadly, the comedy received an underwhelming critical response and similarly lackluster audience reception, and never grew to what Elba and the streamer expected.
"Turn Up Charlie" saw Elba behind the turntables as the title character who seeks to gain a foothold in the DJ world and discovers a more fulfilling career as a nanny. While Netflix billed the show on a charming superstar like Elba playing a bachelor in over his head, there was also a secret reason the actor produced this series. Namely, he wanted to showcase the DJ-ing side of his life.
Discussing his passion for DJing prior to becoming an international star with The Golden Globes, Elba shared, "You see my own DJing and the life behind that, my friendship group. This show gives me an opportunity to show that and make fun of it a little." Unfortunately for Elba, Netflix made the decision to pull the plug on the series, as the creative team couldn't decide how to move forward.
Idris Elba has moved on to more successful Netflix projects
Netflix opted to end the show after it hung in limbo for the better part of a year. News that "Turn Up Charlie" wouldn't be getting a Season 2 came in April 2020. Even Idris Elba's star power couldn't make the show among Netflix's breakout original series like "Bridgerton," "Stranger Things," or "Emily In Paris."
Their statement read (via THR), "'Turn Up Charlie' will not return for a second season. We're especially grateful to star and executive producer Idris Elba, who turned his passion for DJing into a witty, heart-warming comedy series. We're also thankful to executive producers Gary Reich and Tristram Shapeero and co-executive producers Martin Joyce and Ana Garanito, along with the dedicated cast and crew, for bringing this story to life on Netflix. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Idris on future projects."
Thankfully, Netflix was stayed true to its statement. Despite "Turn Up Charlie's" short run, Elba and Netflix have continued a successful working relationship. In the few years after his comedy series was cancelled, the star had "Luther: The Fallen Sun," "Concrete Cowboy," and "The Harder They Fall" all appear on the streamer. As for the DJ-ing side of his life, Elba would play Coachella in 2025, so the show definitely went on.