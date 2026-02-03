The Scrapped Arrested Development Movie Was Full Of Stars (And Sounds Absolutely Hilarious)

While "Arrested Development" told the story of a wealthy family who lost everything and the one son who had no choice but to keep them all together, the movie version would've been a bit more meta. Instead, it would have told the story of the filmmakers who then go and tell that same tale. It's that kind of twisted, fourth wall-breaking blending of fact and fiction that made "Arrested Development" a critical darling in the first place, and so it's no surprise that a film was, at one point, in development.

Ultimately, the movie never happened, but the cast of this would-be film expansion would have certainly been worth the trouble. In an interview on "Hot Ones," star Jason Bateman revealed this movie wouldn't be a feature-length continuation of the show but would have followed the characters as they run amok on a Hollywood film set around the star-studded cast set to portray them. In the role of Bateman's helpful-to-a-fault Michael Bluth would've been Matt Damon, joined by Dr. Phil as Jeffrey Tambor's George Sr., Jonah Hill as Michael Cera's naive George Michael, and Will Ferrell, who would've replaced Will Arnett as Gob.

According to Bateman on an episode of "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend," the only member of the fictional Bluth family who would get to play himself was David Cross' Tobias because, well, "Tobias was an actor." The sitcom star explained that the movie-inside-a-movie was "cruising" through development, but it never actually took off. Instead, we got a fifth season that effectively closed the book on the Bluth family for good.