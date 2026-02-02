Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Animated Series Sets April Premiere At Netflix — Watch A New Teaser

The live-action "Stranger Things" story might be over, but its animated tale is just about to begin.

"Stranger Things: Tales From '85," an upcoming series that puts an animated spin on Hawkins, Indiana, will premiere Thursday, April 23, Netflix announced Monday.

The streamer also released a fresh teaser trailer for the project, which seems to take place between Seasons 2 and 3 of "Stranger Things" proper; you can watch it in full above.

"In the winter of 1985, snow blankets the town and the horrors of the Upside Down are finally fading," reads the official synopsis. "Our heroes Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max have settled back into a normal life of D&D, snowball fights, and quiet days. But beneath the ice, something terrifying has awakened. Could it be from the Upside Down? From the depths of Hawkins Lab? Or from somewhere else entirely? Our heroes must race to solve this mystery and save Hawkins in this untold story set in the 'Stranger Things' universe."

And though you might hear some solid soundalikes in Monday's trailer, none of the original "Stranger Things" cast members are voicing their animated counterparts here. Rather, the voice cast includes Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, Luca Diaz as Mike, Elisha "EJ" Williams as Lucas, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Benjamin Plessala as Will, Brett Gipson as Hopper, and Jeremy Jordan ("Supergirl") as Steve, plus Janeane Garofalo, Lou Diamond Phillips, and Odessa A'zion ("Marty Supreme") in undisclosed roles.

Matt and Ross Duffer, who co-created "Stranger Things," are among the executive producers of "Tales From '85," while Eric Robles — a newcomer to the franchise — serves as showrunner and EP.

The animated spinoff lands on Netflix less than four months after "Stranger Things" wrapped its five-season run on the streaming service in December 2025. In the series finale (read our full recap here), the Hawkins gang successfully defeated Vecna and the Mind Flayer, and destroyed the Upside Down for good... but the fate of Eleven, who at first appeared to perish when the Upside Down did, was ultimately left ambiguous. (TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of "B+.")

Get a sneak peek at "Stranger Things: Tales From '85" above, then drop a comment below with your initial reactions.