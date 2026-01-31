Grady Demond Wilson, Sanford And Son Actor, Dead At 79

Grady Demond Wilson, who starred in the NBC sitcom "Sanford and Son," has died. He was 79.

The news of Wilson's death was confirmed to TMZ by his son, who said the actor died due to complications from cancer.

Wilson is best known for playing Lamont Sanford, the son of Redd Foxx's Fred, on "Sanford and Son" throughout the show's entire six-season run from 1972 to 1977.

After the NBC sitcom wrapped, Wilson went on to star as Raymond Ellis in the first and only season of "Baby... I'm Back!" Later, the actor starred in "The New Odd Couple," ABC's 1982 remake of the '70s series "The Odd Couple," as Oscar Madison.

Wilson's other TV credits include "The Love Boat," "Today's F.B.I.," and "Girlfriends." He most recently appeared in "Eleanor's Bench," a six-episode drama starring Karen Abercrombie, in 2023.