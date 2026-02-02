WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Monday: Rookie Vet Returns, Below Deck Down Under Is Back, And More

By Claire Franken
Nolan and Aaron Thorsen in The Rookie ABC; ABC screenshot

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Monday: A familiar face resurfaces on "The Rookie," "Below Deck Down Under" embarks on another voyage, and "Brilliant Minds" delivers a shocking revelation. 

If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!

Showtimes for February 2, 2026

ET

Hidden Assets

Acorn TV

As Claire, Sean, and the CAB team uncover the links between the Heaslip case and the Bilbao murders, a prime suspect is identified.

My Life Is Murder

Acorn TV

When a concrete gargoyle kills a man at a toy mogul's mansion, the prime suspect is a life-sized talking doll. 

ET

NBA Monday

Peacock

The Houston Rockets face the Indiana Pacers (7 p.m.); the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Memphis Grizzlies (9:30 p.m.).

ET

American Idol

ABC

The competition heats up as auditions continue, with hopefuls stepping into the spotlight and delivering unforgettable performances.

Baking Championship: Next Gen

Food Network

The bakers create ultimate breakfast imposters; each sibling team must make an over-the-top dessert imposter breakfast with three different dishes.

Below Deck Down Under

Bravo

Season 4 premiere: Captain Jason welcomes his crew onto the vessel, but they aren't actually "down under." This time around, they're cruising through the Caribbean. 

Extracted

Fox

With 10 families remaining, the wild becomes more brutal and the game in HQ becomes more cutthroat.

St. Denis Medical

NBC

Ron tries to wrap up a perfect visit from his son, Michael; Alex questions Val's return from jury duty; Bruce feels iced out of a juicy business opportunity.

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Hall of Fame Countdown

CBS

Nate Burleson and Daniela Ruah host this interactive special where viewers will vote live to crown the most unforgettable Super Bowl commercial of all time.

Wild Cards

The CW

Max and Ellis investigate a fiery murder on a boy band's reunion tour, forcing them to sift through a mountain of frosted tips and oversized egos to find a killer. 

ET

Memory of a Killer

Fox

Dutch assigns Angelo to kill an Internal Affairs Agent who threatens to take down their whole operation; Maria seeks Dave's help in procuring a gun.

Rise of the 49ers

AMC LAST TWO EPISODES

Docuseries finale: The 1988 49ers come together for another miracle run; Super Bowl XXIII will make or break the team's dynasty. 

The Wall

NBC

Brothers Chad and Jerry leapt into action to save a drowning baby deer, and now they're taking on the wall for a shot at more than $12 million.

ET

Brilliant Minds

NBC

A grisly accident puts everyone at Bronx General in danger and leads to a shocking revelation about Dr. Wolf.

The Rookie

ABC

Lieutenant Grey and the FBI team up with old colleague Aaron Thorsen (Tru Valentino); Nolan, Miles, Lucy, and Celina respond to a shooting involving an officer. 

Recommended