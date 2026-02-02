What To Watch Monday: Rookie Vet Returns, Below Deck Down Under Is Back, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: A familiar face resurfaces on "The Rookie," "Below Deck Down Under" embarks on another voyage, and "Brilliant Minds" delivers a shocking revelation.
Showtimes for February 2, 2026
Hidden Assets
As Claire, Sean, and the CAB team uncover the links between the Heaslip case and the Bilbao murders, a prime suspect is identified.
My Life Is Murder
When a concrete gargoyle kills a man at a toy mogul's mansion, the prime suspect is a life-sized talking doll.
NBA Monday
The Houston Rockets face the Indiana Pacers (7 p.m.); the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Memphis Grizzlies (9:30 p.m.).
American Idol
The competition heats up as auditions continue, with hopefuls stepping into the spotlight and delivering unforgettable performances.
Baking Championship: Next Gen
The bakers create ultimate breakfast imposters; each sibling team must make an over-the-top dessert imposter breakfast with three different dishes.
Below Deck Down Under
Season 4 premiere: Captain Jason welcomes his crew onto the vessel, but they aren't actually "down under." This time around, they're cruising through the Caribbean.
Extracted
With 10 families remaining, the wild becomes more brutal and the game in HQ becomes more cutthroat.
St. Denis Medical
Ron tries to wrap up a perfect visit from his son, Michael; Alex questions Val's return from jury duty; Bruce feels iced out of a juicy business opportunity.
Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Hall of Fame Countdown
Nate Burleson and Daniela Ruah host this interactive special where viewers will vote live to crown the most unforgettable Super Bowl commercial of all time.
Wild Cards
Max and Ellis investigate a fiery murder on a boy band's reunion tour, forcing them to sift through a mountain of frosted tips and oversized egos to find a killer.
Memory of a Killer
Dutch assigns Angelo to kill an Internal Affairs Agent who threatens to take down their whole operation; Maria seeks Dave's help in procuring a gun.
Rise of the 49ers
Docuseries finale: The 1988 49ers come together for another miracle run; Super Bowl XXIII will make or break the team's dynasty.
The Wall
Brothers Chad and Jerry leapt into action to save a drowning baby deer, and now they're taking on the wall for a shot at more than $12 million.
Brilliant Minds
A grisly accident puts everyone at Bronx General in danger and leads to a shocking revelation about Dr. Wolf.
The Rookie
Lieutenant Grey and the FBI team up with old colleague Aaron Thorsen (Tru Valentino); Nolan, Miles, Lucy, and Celina respond to a shooting involving an officer.