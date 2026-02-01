Survivor Borneo Castaway Jenna Lewis-Dougherty Is Ready To Hit The Ground Running: 'Survivor 50 Is Not Gen-Pop, This Is Death Row'

TVLINE | What do you think your legacy on "Survivor" is? How do you want to be remembered?

Legacy, that's a big word. You hear it thrown around all the time. "Oh, the 'Survivor' legends." Now, I don't think I'm a "Survivor" legend. I think right now, I'm an icon. I represent that OG era and the first iteration of them bringing the best of the best back. I represent that, and I represent it well, but until I win, I'm not a legend. And when are most of the legends born? The legends are born on these returnee seasons, so there's no better time for me to secure my legacy of being a legend than right now. How would I want to be remembered? Exactly how I am. I come across as sweet and very dynamic and excitable and energetic, and the entire time I'm just plotting on how I'm going to use you best, how I'm going to make you think that you need me, how I make you think that you can beat me in the Final 3, so that is an excellent reason to take me with you.

My game is all social, but it's all based on using people as the next step, and usually that does take a ride-or-die. I really do think you need a ride-or-die in this game. You even look at Dee. She had to have Austin. You have to have a ride-or-die, somebody that if you go on a reward challenge, you leave them there to make sure that other people aren't plotting. Somebody to be a soundboard for your ideas. But I think that I will be remembered for exactly who I am, which is a socially dynamic player who can be cutthroat when they need to be. I was in the first blindsides. You watch "Survivor," the first one, Ramona comes out and she's like, "Oh my gosh, I think Jenna's my first white friend. Oh, she's so sweet." She has this whole thing of me talking to her and rubbing her back and all this. That night, Ramona, I wrote her name down, and I had no qualms. I sprinted past her. I never had any compassion. I don't have any more now, so I'm going to be super sweet until I cut your legs out from under you.

TVLINE | Any thoughts on who might be your potential ride-or-die?

Yes, I have some thoughts on a ride-or-die. Now, I'd have to see how they are in the game, but I like Kamilla. She proved she can be a ride-or-die. I think she's very savvy. I think she's a very good player, and I think, because she got so close doing that, and she saw the social dynamics of how those two kind of worked to propel them into the Final 4, I think that she'd be willing to do that. I also like Genevieve, but I don't know. Genevieve might be a little too conniving. She might want to make that great big move for her jury speech, which might cut out her ride-or-die. I'd love for it to be an old school player. I'd love for it to be Ozzy. I don't want it to be Cirie. I'm sorry. She is not my ride-or-die. That is the one old school [player] I could tell you is not my ride-or-die. I'd love for it to be Aubry. I think Aubry's a pretty phenomenal old school player. Chrissy would be great, but you can't have the hag alliance in the Final 3, not that she's a hag, I'm calling myself one. Actually, I'm gonna change that. It's not hag, we are crones. Crones sounds like we have f—king wisdom. We are smart and we have wisdom, so we are crones, not hags! Hags have wrinkles and a lot of warts. So I think Chrissy can't be, Genevieve could be, Kamilla could be. I really like Savannah. Possibly Jonathan, but I don't know. He might be another Rupert, just in a bigger package. He might be great to wrap around my finger and convince him of good strategies because I don't see where he had a lot of good strategy. A lot of big muscles and he can reach tall things, but I don't need anybody in my kitchen right now, so unless they change some of the challenges to pickle jar opening, which, you know, we're getting older, so maybe we need this. That would be amazing.

TVLINE | Who are you most excited to see here with you?

There's a lot of people that I was excited to see, but I was really excited to see Kyle. I thought he played a pretty flawless game, him and Kamilla. I really respect the way they played the game. I was excited to see Ozzy, mostly because I'm hoping that I'm on his tribe, so I get to eat. [Laughs] He's like Aquaman in my head, and I'm like, great, want to be on his tribe! He can provide me with some food! Maybe I can give him some tips on strategizing. That's the thing, I don't think, Stephenie, Colby, and Ozzy are really great strategic players. So if I can get an old school alliance, I think [it would] have to be on mine and Cirie's shoulders to kind of put that together. I don't see Coach coming up with much except maybe a new Tai Chi move out here, so I think that it's gonna rely on Cirie and I if it's old school. Maybe Devens? No, not Devens, he had no game. He just bumbled around and fell into some good things. Chrissy had game, but I can't have the crone alliance. So yeah, I think I want it to be old school and I think I want it to be Aubry or Ozzy.

TVLINE | Who do you see as a potential first boot?

Cirie or Coach. I know that's two old school players. That's terrible. It should be someone else. Dee would be a popular choice for my first vote. I think she's athletic, which I think would be a good move to get her out, plus she's a winner, which I can totally go back to the winner killer. Speaking of monikers, I think that I would love Coach out for this reason and this reason alone. I am a 47-year-old woman. I read a lot of romance books, and I would like to say, anyone who calls himself the Dragon Slayer, I am firmly in Camp Dragon. I am all for those dragons. I want the dragons to win.